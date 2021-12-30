ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

15-90 Search and Rescue asking for Mill Levy to help fund organization

By Kaitlyn Aguiles
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7ZYI_0dZU51lx00

BUTTE—For 58 years, 15-90 search and rescue has served Butte-Silver Bow and the surrounding communities. But, with outdated equipment and training, it may not last long.

15-90 Search and Rescue is requesting one mill levy to help fund their organization.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

Brad Belke, the 15-90 Search and Rescue Commander, has been a member of the organization for 42 years. He says asking the council of commissioners for help is the last thing he wanted to do, but the organization has run out of time.

"What we have done over the past two decades is operate search and rescue on an annual budget of less than $20,000 a year," said Belke.

15-90 search and rescue has fundraised through raffle tickets, concert tickets, and a bucket drive. They receive a small annual stipend from the sheriff’s office and occasional corporate and federal grants, but it isn’t enough.

"An amount that is significantly less than what we need and also less than the budget of other nearby search and rescue organizations," said Belke.

Compared to other county search and rescue teams:

  • Lewis and Clarke’s search and Rescue receives $200,000 annually
  • Madison County receives $146,000 annually
  • Gallatin County receives $1.1 million annually

Much of the equipment used is bought and maintained by individual members. Some equipment is received second-hand.

"Two of the vehicles we operate right now are more than 30 years old," said Belke.

The cost has become too much for individual members. Outside training, like EMT/ first aid classes, has become too expensive, and members had to let certification lapse because they couldn’t afford classes.

With a mill levy, the organization would be able to take advantage of new technology and classes.

"If we had the funds to purchase new technology, not only vehicles but other equipment, we could provide better emergency response," said Belke.

The council of commissioners will vote in their next meeting to see if the issue is placed on the 2022 ballots.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Butte, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Cars
KBZK News

Robert Wood Johnson Fellows grant awarded to group in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Robert Wood Johnson fellowship grant was awarded to 15 groups across the country. One group is from here in Gallatin County, the three in the group from our area are David Claudio a former industrial engineer professor at MSU who know works at UMass, Elizabeth Aghbashian, Health Program Specialist at the Gallatin City-County Health Dept. and Sally Moyce an Assistant Professor at Mark and Robin Jones College of Nursing at MSU.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
KBZK News

Woman shot after pursuit with law enforcement near Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE - A woman is hospitalized after being shot by law enforcement following a Tuesday night pursuit that reportedly saw her ram a stolen vehicle into two police cars. At approximately 11:15 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, a Powell County Deputy and Deer Lodge Police Officer responded to a violation of a restraining order. The female suspect also vandalized and stole property. The Deputy and Officer located the woman and made attempts to have her exit a stolen vehicle that she was in. She refused and drove off. A pursuit ensued at his time. Two more Deer Lodge Police Officers and a Montana State Highway patrol officer aided in the pursuit. Spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the pursuit, but the woman continued driving.
DEER LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KBZK News

KBZK News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy