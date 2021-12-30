ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown HS Student Hospitalized With Mono, Pneumonia Faces Long Road To Recovery

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfSwB_0dZU4zAj00
Bence Rosenberg Photo Credit: (Instagram) @brozennberg_

Support is on the rise for the family of a Morristown High School senior who has been hospitalized for the past two months with multiple infections.

Bence Rosenberg has been hospitalized since Halloween after contracting mononucleosis, which led to severe pneumonia, sepsis, and a fungal infection, GoFundMe founder Christopher Carcich wrote.

After spending 44 days in the intensive care unit, the varsity track and field player was transferred to a rehabilitation center, where he faces a long road to recovery.

"The road ahead for Bence will be long and tough, with much time to spent in rehabilitation," Carcich noted.

As of Dec. 30, more than $8,300 had been raised on the fundraiser for Rosenberg, who is described as a "fun-loving, outgoing young man."

Despite making some progress in the center over the last two weeks, there is no estimated date for when he will be able to return home.

Rosenberg is scheduled to graduate in the spring.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Meet NJ's First Babies Born In 2022

Oh, baby, they're here! New Jersey welcomed in its first babies born in 2022.The first in the state was delivered at 12:02 a.m., at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth. Keyla was born to Maria and Jose Duchi of Irvington and weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. Dr. Hannah Seltzer delivered her…
POLITICS
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Nassau County Woman Accused Of Giving Vaccine To Child Without Mother's Permission

A New York woman has been accused of injecting a child with what is believed to be a COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of the minor's mother. According to detectives on Long Island, the woman, Nassau County resident Laura Parker Russo, age 54, of Sea Cliff, was at her home residence where she administered the injection to the 17-year-old boy, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Stratford School District Announces Closure

A school district in Fairfield County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, as a result of COVID-related staffing challenges. The Stratford Public School system said that "This will position us to allow impacted staff members and students to receive current test results and potentially complete their quarantine for a safer return."
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pneumonia#Mono#Track And Field#Morristown High School#Gofundme
Daily Voice

New Year's Fire Destroys Morris County Home

A dog was rescued from the basement of a Morris County home and multiple people were hospitalized following a 2-alarm fire early New Year's Day. Flames consumed the home at 50 Thompson Ave. in Dover when crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. A GoFundMe for Santiago, his Aunt Bibiana and cousin...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Halloween
Daily Voice

Fair Lawn Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

A motorist was hospitalized following a collision at a busy Fair Lawn intersection. The crash at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road early Thursday afternoon sent one driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The other driver refused medical attention. Both the Jeep...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Warning For Severe Flu Season Issued By Health Officials; Here's Number Of CT Cases

A severe flu season could be on its way in Connecticut as health officials continue contending with the Omicron COVID-19 variant rapidly spreading throughout the country. As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to cause concern for health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert advising that the flu is back in full force after taking a back seat to the pandemic last winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Head-On Suffolk County Crash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a head-on Long Island crash overnight. It happened just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 in Central Islip. A man was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry westbound on West Suffolk Avenue when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2006 Ford Mustang, driven by a 24-year-old Brentwood man head-on in front of 101 West Suffolk Ave., Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Omicron Surge Will Make It Hard To Keep Everyday Life Operating, Medical Expert Warns

An infectious disease expert said the growing surge in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant will make it difficult for the United States to keep everyday life operating. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, made the comment in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Dec. 30.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
187K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy