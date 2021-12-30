ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hilda and the Mountain King’ on Netflix, a Delightful Feature-Length Special That Wraps Dangling Plot Lines From ‘Hilda’ Season Two

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second season of Annie Award-winning Netflix cartoon series Hilda left fans extraordinarily cliffhung when its intrepid titular protagonist woke up one morning to find herself transformed into a troll, and, yes, bellow it with me into the hills, I HATE IT when that happens. The suspense concludes with feature-length special...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Daisy Haggard
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ Episode 6 Recap: “Ain’t Done Singin’ Yet”

Well, it was bound to happen. We know that the producers of The Real World saw season one’s big fights, noticed how they became the show’s water cooler moments, and went on to carefully hand-select a season two cast who were destined only to fight. With that precedent in mind, it is not surprising that the producers of The Real World Homecoming: New York would take note of Rebecca’s unforgettable and still unbelievable moment of white fragility, and do what they could to replicate it. It is therefore inevitable — but no less frustrating — that they would take the cast of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, tire them out, then force them into a middle-of-the-night Q&A game that would maximize the chances of one of them saying the N word.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain King#Intrepid#Annie Award#Cliffhung
Decider.com

When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
TV SERIES
The Verge

11 great shows from 2021 to stream on Netflix

As Netflix has become more ubiquitous, it’s also become more of a challenge to sift through the seemingly never-ending list of shows on the service. There’s a lot, from reality shows about questionable animal tycoons to a plethora of video game adaptations. Sure, the really big stuff rises to the top — Squid Game, Bridgerton, etc. — but there’s also a lot that’s easy to miss.
VIDEO GAMES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Joey King wraps Netflix's adaptation of 'Uglies'

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): 'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King has announced the wrap up of her upcoming Netflix series 'Uglies', which is the adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's international bestseller dystopian fantasy novel of the same name. "Can't believe I spent the last several months playing a character I've...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
c21media.net

Netflix adds to Russian originals line-up with drama series Nothing Special

Netflix has ordered another drama from Russia, this time focusing on a young actor and his volunteer work at a charity that supports people with disabilities. Nothing Special will be directed by Ilya Malanin, who writes the show alongside Mila Prosvirina, Shorena Patsia and Maria Panasyuk. It follows an actor...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Agatha Raisin: Kissing Christmas Goodbye’ On Acorn TV, A Holiday Special Staring Britain’s Most Fashionable Sleuth

Joining Agatha and Roy are Sarah Bloxby (Lucy Liemann), who just became the town’s vicar, replacing her ex-husband Jez; Sir Charles Fraith (Jason Merrells), who’s there to be his usual charming and flirtatious self; Agatha’s assistant detective Toni Gilmour (Jodie Tyack) and her boyfriend, local police detective Bill Wong (Matt McCooey).
WORLD
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shaman King Season One Part Two

Shamans are extraordinary individuals with the ability to communicate with ghosts, spirits, and gods, which are invisible to ordinary people. The Shaman Fight—a prestigious tournament pitting shamans from all over the world against each other—is held every five hundred years, where the winner is crowned Shaman King. This title allows the current incumbent to call upon the Great Spirit and shape the world as they see fit.
COMICS
Decider.com

Stream it Or Skip It: ‘The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special’ on Amazon Prime, With Sitcom Riffing And The Band Doing Some Playing

With the Omicron variant putting an aggravating and scary amount of coal in our public health stockings, maybe the hybridism of The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special (Amazon Prime), this sitcom format send-up and standalone live performance realized by LCD honcho James Murphy and comedian Eric Wareheim, will be just the balm you need for another decidedly hinky Christmas season.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

972
Followers
228
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy