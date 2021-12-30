Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hilda and the Mountain King’ on Netflix, a Delightful Feature-Length Special That Wraps Dangling Plot Lines From ‘Hilda’ Season Two

Well, it was bound to happen. We know that the producers of The Real World saw season one’s big fights, noticed how they became the show’s water cooler moments, and went on to carefully hand-select a season two cast who were destined only to fight. With that precedent in mind, it is not surprising that the producers of The Real World Homecoming: New York would take note of Rebecca’s unforgettable and still unbelievable moment of white fragility, and do what they could to replicate it. It is therefore inevitable — but no less frustrating — that they would take the cast of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, tire them out, then force them into a middle-of-the-night Q&A game that would maximize the chances of one of them saying the N word.

