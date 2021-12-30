2 injured in Allendale Twp. crash

WYOMING, Mich. — In an attempt to curb violence, the city of Wyoming has approved funding to purchase and install cameras that will record license plate numbers. In the upcoming months, 12 new cameras from Flock Safety will be installed around Wyoming. The cameras do not record inside the vehicle or use facial recognition technology, and license plate numbers will be deleted after 30 days, unless the license plate is connected to a crime and stored for investigation purposes.

