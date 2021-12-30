I tested more than 30 mascaras and these 9 came out on top for fuller, longer lashes

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Whether you want to go full-glam or just enhance your everyday look, a swipe or two of mascara is always the answer. The right formula can result in longer, bolder, and all-around more luscious lashes. The trick, though, is finding the wand that works in your favor.

The good news? There are hundreds of mascaras on the market to choose from. The bad news? That can make it difficult to narrow down your options. To save you some time (and dollars), I tested over 30 mascaras to identify the formulas that meet the most popular criteria like volumizing, curling, and lengthening. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches style and beauty products .

Benefit Cosmetics might be known for its brow expertise, but the brand also dominates the mascara market. After testing the best-of-the-best formulas on the market, its BADgal Bang! Mascara came out on top.

Benefit dropped its BADgal Bang! Mascara in 2018, and the formulation made headlines for its inclusion of aero-particles (one of the lightest known materials used in spaceships, satellites, and spacesuits) that enhance its volumizing effect on lashes. The formula also contains vitamin B5, a provitamin that nourishes each individual hair fiber, to keep lashes healthy and strong.

This multi-faceted product lengthens, volumizes, is highly pigmented, and lasts up to 36 hours. On top of all that, it's incredibly lightweight, smudge-proof, and waterproof.

The name of NYX's mascara says it all. Though the formula retails for only $8, it exceeded our expectations of a typical drugstore mascara. There are over 3,000 reviews on the brand's website, plus an average rating of 4-stars on Ulta to back up our claim.

What's great about this NYX mascara is its impressive design. The applicator brush is on the shorter side, yet there's enough separation between the bristles for lashes to catch on. The brush also tapers at the tip, making it easy to amplify even those stubborn inner-corner lashes. It also holds a generous amount of pigment, coating lashes in just the right amount of color to make your eyes pop.

Not only is the Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara a luxury mascara, but it's also the first certified organic mascara on the market. The clean beauty formula is ophthalmologist-tested and comes in a refillable, recyclable tube, making it not only good for you but also for the environment.

Key ingredients from this high-end pick include sustainably sourced beeswax for maximum hold, raspberry fruit water to condition lashes, sunflower seed oil for protection against environmental stressors, and antioxidant-rich marula oil. And if the formula doesn't already have you clicking "add to cart," the effect it has on your lashes will: This pigmented mascara amplifies, volumizes, and lengthen lashes with each layer, adding up to a show-stopping eye look every time.

Clean beauty connoisseurs will love Honest Beauty's Extreme Length Mascara . It's a double-sided wand that features not one but two products: a mascara and a lash primer, which is what secured its spot on our best mascara list. The conditioning treatment is lightweight, absorbs into lashes quickly, and doesn't leave a white cast. The product's description recommends waiting 30 seconds before applying a coat of mascara so the conditioner can set and create an even base that will further enhance the mascara's performance.

That said, Honest's mascara alone is impressive. The formula is free of parabens, paraffin, silicones, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances. Yet, without the fillers, it's still a slick, pigmented product that amplifies lash volume and length. Plus, with the inclusion of beeswax and carnauba wax, jojoba, and glycerin, the mascara has excellent staying power and nourishes lashes with each wear.

For thick, luscious lashes, Urban Decay delivers on drama. Its Perversion Volumizing Mascara is beloved for a reason: The formula thickens lashes but is somehow clump-free, and its black pigment offers just the right amount of intensity. The tube is thick, with a fluffy brush wand, and each swipe emboldens the lashes.

Earning over 15,000 "hearts" on Sephora alone, plus my own stamp of approval, Wander Beauty's Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara was a no-brainer for the best mascara for curling lashes — and it's all because of the wand.

The mascara features an innovative applicator that hooks at the tip with staggering bristles. It simultaneously curls and separates lashes, resulting in a more voluminous, fanned-out shape. The brush is also great for bringing tiny lashes to life, separating them individually to ensure they don't get lost among the more prominent fibers.

As far as the mascara's formula, it's a rich black pigment made without parabens and phthalates. Its ingredient list also includes trehalose (a sugar derived from insect cocoons) and peach leaf extract that, together, condition and moisturize lashes.

If you're looking for length, Smashbox Full Exposure mascara extends lashes with each stroke. Its applicator brush is large and straight, but its bristles are tapered to grasp each lash by the root for maximum coverage. Pigmentation isn't the only thing that's buildable with this brush: Each swipe upward further extends the lashes, so you can get the height and lift you desire.

No mascara guide would be complete without namedropping Glossier's Lash Slick Film Form Mascara . The formula was made for those no-makeup makeup days or for minimalist beauty mavens aiming to achieve a "your-lashes-but-better" look. It's lightweight with a lifting and lengthening effect, and while it won't smudge throughout the day, it isn't waterproof. The mascara washes off easily with warm water when you're ready to take it off.

The Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara is the best everyday mascara because it enhances lashes with a formula that's volumizing, curling, lengthening, and highly pigmented, yet it still manages to appear natural. It's also buildable, so your lashes can be as subtle or as glam as you'd like.

What's more, Gomez set out to create products that cater to a wide variety of people, skin tones, and eye shapes which is why this mascara is dubbed as "universal." The straight applicator wand features multi-length bristles, ensuring every lash type (fine/sparse, full/thick, straight, and curly) can achieve the lift, length, curl, and volume it's looking for. The formula is also vegan-friendly, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, so most people can wear it comfortably.

bareMinerals Strength & Length Mascara : Another clean beauty option, the bareMinerals Strength & Length Mascara is infused with a plant-powered vegan serum made from red clover flower and peptides to stimulate lash growth. It also boasts a unique paddle brush applicator, with bristles on one side only, to lengthen lashes with each stroke.

Another clean beauty option, the bareMinerals Strength & Length Mascara is infused with a plant-powered vegan serum made from red clover flower and peptides to stimulate lash growth. It also boasts a unique paddle brush applicator, with bristles on one side only, to lengthen lashes with each stroke. Roen Beauty Cake Mascara : The Roen Beauty Cake Mascara is a beautiful, gentle formula that's infused with olive oil to nourish and soften lashes. I didn't find the mascara to be particularly volumizing as its product description claims it to be, but I loved the way it made my lashes feel and I thought it would make a great pick for sensitive lashes.