ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I tested more than 30 mascaras and these 9 came out on top for fuller, longer lashes

By Julia Guerra
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3T9L_0dZU2Xrl00
After testing more than 30 mascaras, Benefit's BADgal BANG! came out on top.

Benefit Cosmetics/Facebook

Whether you want to go full-glam or just enhance your everyday look, a swipe or two of mascara is always the answer. The right formula can result in longer, bolder, and all-around more luscious lashes. The trick, though, is finding the wand that works in your favor.

The good news? There are hundreds of mascaras on the market to choose from. The bad news? That can make it difficult to narrow down your options. To save you some time (and dollars), I tested over 30 mascaras to identify the formulas that meet the most popular criteria like volumizing, curling, and lengthening. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches style and beauty products .

Here are the best mascaras you can buy:

Best mascara overall: benefit BADgal BANG! Mascara, $27 from Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics is best known for its brow products, but this mascara from the brand checks off all our boxes.

Best drugstore mascara: NYX Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara, $8 from Ulta
NYX's Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara retails for just $8 but delivers results beyond the average drugstore buy.

Best high-end mascara: Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara, $32 from Blue Mercury
What makes this luxury mascara from Kjaer Weis a standout is its clean formula and eye-popping results.

Best clean beauty mascara: Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $16.99 from Target
Honest Beauty's clean mascara also includes a lash primer to extend the lifespan of your eye look.

Best volumizing mascara: Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara, $25 from Sephora
For voluminous lashes coated with intense pigment, reach for Urban Decay's Perversion Mascara.

Best curling mascara: Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara, $24 from Sephora
Wander Beauty's Unlashed Volume Mascara brings lashes to new heights.

Best lengthening mascara: Smashbox Full Exposure Lash Volumizing Mascara, $24 from Sephora
Short lashes get an extension with Smashbox's Full Exposure Lash Mascara.

Best minimalist mascara: Glossier Lash Slick Film Form Mascara, $16 from Glossier
For a "your-lashes-but-better" look, there's the Glossier Lash Slick Film Form Mascara.

Best everyday mascara: Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, $20 from Sephora
This mascara from Selena Gomez's makeup line is the perfect formula for a natural, everyday look.

Best mascara overall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08z7Az_0dZU2Xrl00

Ulta

$27.00 FROM ULTA

Benefit Cosmetics is best known for its brow products, but this mascara from the brand checks off all our boxes.

Benefit Cosmetics might be known for its brow expertise, but the brand also dominates the mascara market. After testing the best-of-the-best formulas on the market, its BADgal Bang! Mascara came out on top.

Benefit dropped its BADgal Bang! Mascara in 2018, and the formulation made headlines for its inclusion of aero-particles (one of the lightest known materials used in spaceships, satellites, and spacesuits) that enhance its volumizing effect on lashes. The formula also contains vitamin B5, a provitamin that nourishes each individual hair fiber, to keep lashes healthy and strong.

This multi-faceted product lengthens, volumizes, is highly pigmented, and lasts up to 36 hours. On top of all that, it's incredibly lightweight, smudge-proof, and waterproof.

Best drugstore mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGYdi_0dZU2Xrl00

Ulta

$8.00 FROM ULTA

NYX's Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara retails for just $8 but delivers results beyond the average drugstore buy.

The name of NYX's mascara says it all. Though the formula retails for only $8, it exceeded our expectations of a typical drugstore mascara. There are over 3,000 reviews on the brand's website, plus an average rating of 4-stars on Ulta to back up our claim.

What's great about this NYX mascara is its impressive design. The applicator brush is on the shorter side, yet there's enough separation between the bristles for lashes to catch on. The brush also tapers at the tip, making it easy to amplify even those stubborn inner-corner lashes. It also holds a generous amount of pigment, coating lashes in just the right amount of color to make your eyes pop.

Best high-end mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XYd0_0dZU2Xrl00

Blue Mercury

$32.00 FROM BLUE MERCURY $26.00 FROM KJAER WEIS

What makes this luxury mascara from Kjaer Weis a standout is its clean formula and eye-popping results.

Not only is the Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara a luxury mascara, but it's also the first certified organic mascara on the market. The clean beauty formula is ophthalmologist-tested and comes in a refillable, recyclable tube, making it not only good for you but also for the environment.

Key ingredients from this high-end pick include sustainably sourced beeswax for maximum hold, raspberry fruit water to condition lashes, sunflower seed oil for protection against environmental stressors, and antioxidant-rich marula oil. And if the formula doesn't already have you clicking "add to cart," the effect it has on your lashes will: This pigmented mascara amplifies, volumizes, and lengthen lashes with each layer, adding up to a show-stopping eye look every time.

Best clean beauty mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWdKT_0dZU2Xrl00

Honest Beauty

$16.98 FROM TARGET $17.00 FROM AMAZON

Honest Beauty's clean mascara also includes a lash primer to extend the lifespan of your eye look.

Clean beauty connoisseurs will love Honest Beauty's Extreme Length Mascara . It's a double-sided wand that features not one but two products: a mascara and a lash primer, which is what secured its spot on our best mascara list. The conditioning treatment is lightweight, absorbs into lashes quickly, and doesn't leave a white cast. The product's description recommends waiting 30 seconds before applying a coat of mascara so the conditioner can set and create an even base that will further enhance the mascara's performance.

That said, Honest's mascara alone is impressive. The formula is free of parabens, paraffin, silicones, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances. Yet, without the fillers, it's still a slick, pigmented product that amplifies lash volume and length. Plus, with the inclusion of beeswax and carnauba wax, jojoba, and glycerin, the mascara has excellent staying power and nourishes lashes with each wear.

Best volumizing mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2L0U_0dZU2Xrl00

Sephora

$25.00 FROM SEPHORA

For voluminous lashes coated with intense pigment, reach for Urban Decay's Perversion Mascara .

For thick, luscious lashes, Urban Decay delivers on drama. Its Perversion Volumizing Mascara is beloved for a reason: The formula thickens lashes but is somehow clump-free, and its black pigment offers just the right amount of intensity. The tube is thick, with a fluffy brush wand, and each swipe emboldens the lashes.

Best curling mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYSHm_0dZU2Xrl00

Sephora

$24.00 FROM SEPHORA

Wander Beauty's Unlashed Volume Mascara brings lashes to new heights.

Earning over 15,000 "hearts" on Sephora alone, plus my own stamp of approval, Wander Beauty's Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara was a no-brainer for the best mascara for curling lashes — and it's all because of the wand.

The mascara features an innovative applicator that hooks at the tip with staggering bristles. It simultaneously curls and separates lashes, resulting in a more voluminous, fanned-out shape. The brush is also great for bringing tiny lashes to life, separating them individually to ensure they don't get lost among the more prominent fibers.

As far as the mascara's formula, it's a rich black pigment made without parabens and phthalates. Its ingredient list also includes trehalose (a sugar derived from insect cocoons) and peach leaf extract that, together, condition and moisturize lashes.

Best lengthening mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awpoq_0dZU2Xrl00

Sephora

$24.00 FROM SEPHORA

Short lashes get an extension with Smashbox's Full Exposure Lash Mascara .

If you're looking for length, Smashbox Full Exposure mascara extends lashes with each stroke. Its applicator brush is large and straight, but its bristles are tapered to grasp each lash by the root for maximum coverage. Pigmentation isn't the only thing that's buildable with this brush: Each swipe upward further extends the lashes, so you can get the height and lift you desire.

Best minimalist mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9pYH_0dZU2Xrl00

Glossier

$16.00 FROM GLOSSIER

For a "your-lashes-but-better" look, there's the Glossier Lash Slick Film Form Mascara .

No mascara guide would be complete without namedropping Glossier's Lash Slick Film Form Mascara . The formula was made for those no-makeup makeup days or for minimalist beauty mavens aiming to achieve a "your-lashes-but-better" look. It's lightweight with a lifting and lengthening effect, and while it won't smudge throughout the day, it isn't waterproof. The mascara washes off easily with warm water when you're ready to take it off.

Best everyday mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opoLz_0dZU2Xrl00

Sephora

$20.00 FROM SEPHORA

This mascara from Selena Gomez's makeup line is the perfect formula for a natural, everyday look.

The Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara is the best everyday mascara because it enhances lashes with a formula that's volumizing, curling, lengthening, and highly pigmented, yet it still manages to appear natural. It's also buildable, so your lashes can be as subtle or as glam as you'd like.

What's more, Gomez set out to create products that cater to a wide variety of people, skin tones, and eye shapes which is why this mascara is dubbed as "universal." The straight applicator wand features multi-length bristles, ensuring every lash type (fine/sparse, full/thick, straight, and curly) can achieve the lift, length, curl, and volume it's looking for. The formula is also vegan-friendly, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, so most people can wear it comfortably.

What else we considered
  • bareMinerals Strength & Length Mascara : Another clean beauty option, the bareMinerals Strength & Length Mascara is infused with a plant-powered vegan serum made from red clover flower and peptides to stimulate lash growth. It also boasts a unique paddle brush applicator, with bristles on one side only, to lengthen lashes with each stroke.
  • Roen Beauty Cake Mascara : The Roen Beauty Cake Mascara is a beautiful, gentle formula that's infused with olive oil to nourish and soften lashes. I didn't find the mascara to be particularly volumizing as its product description claims it to be, but I loved the way it made my lashes feel and I thought it would make a great pick for sensitive lashes.
Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Try

As you grow older, adjusting your makeup application to flatter your complexion can make all the difference in your appearance. Sticking to techniques that worked in your 20’s may be second nature by now, but tailoring your makeup to lift and highlight the skin while drawing attention to the high points of your face will do the most for enhancing your youthful glow. If you’re experiencing the natural side effects of aging in the form of sagging or drooping skin, there are eyeshadow application techniques to avoid, and some which can allow you to smooth your lids and look younger than before.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
theeverygirl.com

We Tried Hundreds of Beauty Products Last Year—These 20 Were the Best

After a year’s worth of articles, graphics, email newsletters, Instagram Stories, and hilarious memes, our editors get excited for a little time off at the end of December. We head into the new year bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but that leaves a handful of tasks for the last weeks before break, and I’ve saved my favorite for last: sharing our team’s best beauty products of 2021.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
In Style

People Are Calling This the "Most Powerful Age-Defying Cream" They've Ever Used — and We Have a Sale Code

Retinol alternatives are all the rage these days for providing the same unrivaled anti-aging results with minimal irritation. But you don't have to give up on the original ingredient if you don't want to: There are plenty of retinol-based formulas that cause little to no adverse reaction, especially if you're smart about application. And right now, InStyle readers can score one of the least irritating retinol formulas out there for less with an exclusive code.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#On Beauty#Lash#Beauty Products#Ulta Benefit Cosmetics#Nyx Worth#Ulta Nyx#Blue Mercury#Target Honest Beauty#Urban Decay
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Super-Flattering Contour Tricks For Sagging Skin

Sagging skin is a common side effect of growing older as your skin naturally begins to lose collagen under the surface that is essential for maintaining the elasticity of your complexion. While there are skincare ingredients you can integrate into yo...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $19 Retinol Night Cream Is Everything You Need to Treat Lines and Sagging Skin, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. By now, you most likely have heard about retinol's transformative power for the skin — there's really nothing that it can't do. From clearing acne and reducing dark spots to smoothing lines and wrinkles, the ingredient should be in your skincare lineup. If you have yet to experience all of retinol's benefits, Amazon shoppers urge you to add Naeli's retinol night cream to your collection ASAP.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SheKnows

This Highly Rated Retinol Under-Eye Stick Will Chase Away Your Dark Circles

Does anyone else wake up after even a good night’s rest and somehow look like they got absolutely no sleep? Some of us just aren’t blessed with bright, glow-y under eyes. Sure, you can try using concealer and other makeup techniques to brighten the under eyes, but sometimes you just don’t want to wear anything on your face. I think we all can agree that we want to feel confident in our own skin, even when we aren’t wearing any makeup. We might have found a solution to your no-concealer days. Peace Out has an under eye stick that will work...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation combines long-lasting coverage with impressive skincare benefits

As with everything post-March 2020, the ongoing pandemic has caused serious shifts to our beauty routines, namely a desire for a pared back, minimalist aesthetic that blurs the lines between make-up and skincare.Our continued focus on health and wellbeing paired with lifestyle changes has seeped into our cosmetic interests, as brands move away from heavy coverage products in favour of lighter, hybrid formulas that deliver skincare benefits as well as the perfect make-up finish. Margaux Caron, a global beauty analyst at Mintel, agrees, arguing that “the core of the acceleration of hybrid makeup products is made of deeply-rooted trends that...
MAKEUP
The Independent

10 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream. Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements...
SKIN CARE
sixtyandme.com

How to Make Your Eyelashes Look Fuller and Longer (VIDEO)

Today we’re going to focus on a topic that probably impacts most of us: how to help our eyelashes look fuller and longer when they don’t have quite the same length and fullness they used to have!. There are three stages to eyelash growth: resting, shedding and re-growth....
MAKEUP
shefinds

The Worst Makeup Removal Methods You Could Be Following If You Have Wrinkles, According To A Dermatologist

After a long day, oftentimes nothing feels better than taking off your makeup and starting your nightly skincare routine. How you remove your makeup contributes to your skin’s overall appearance, so it’s important to know what methods can help—or deter— you from your skincare goals. We spoke to Dr. Yoram Harth, Board Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair about the best ways to remove your makeup that don’t contribute to the normal effects of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles. If you’ve ever wondered what removal mistakes you might be making that affect your skin’s glow (or lack of it!) read on for helpful tips for taking off makeup.
SKIN CARE
Telegraph

The best mascara for sky-high lashes has arrived – and it's under £15

I was having a conversation with the make-up artist Ruby Hammer recently, a deep dive into the subject of mascara, as you do. It is a topic we both take very seriously. Ruby was telling me that there is not one single woman who doesn’t look a bit better with a curl of the lashes and a few coats of mascara.
MAKEUP
Insider

Insider

239K+
Followers
20K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy