Welcome to ShermansTravel Buzz, where we’ll be offering short and sweet travel tidbits. Enjoy and bon voyage. After nearly two years of border closures, the island of Fiji is open for visitors. The government announced the reopening as Fiji reached an 80 percent vaccination goal. Those who wish to travel to the islands will need to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure from their home country. In addition, visitors will be required to take a rapid test 48 hours after arriving at a resort. Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 will be able to travel to Fiji accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO