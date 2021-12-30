ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Cosmi, Tress Way placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the Washington Football Team as the team placed three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi, punter Tress Way and practice squad quarterback Kyle Shurmur were all added to the COVID list.

So, Washington will likely have a new punter Sunday for the first time since 2013. Way has punted in every game for Washington since signing before the 2014 season. The former Pro Bowler is averaging 49.2 yards per punt this season.

This is the latest setback for Cosmi, the rookie second-round pick from Texas. He’s spent time on injured reserve, dealing with ankle and hip injuries and has missed seven games this season. When he’s played, he’s played well.

Fortunately for Washington, it has reliable veteran Cornelius Lucas to move back into the starting lineup.

Washington activated defensive end Nate Orchard from the reserve/COVID list Thursday. Practice squad guard Zack Bailey was also activated from the reserve/COVID list.

On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos plan with Vic Fangio, revealed

The Denver Broncos have some areas to address in the offseason, and one of those is surely the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio is in his third year as head coach of the Broncos, though he’s yet to guide the team to a winning season. Fangio has logged a 19-28 coaching record through his first 47 games in charge. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos will have to decide whether or not to retain Fangio for the future, as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport, the team has yet to make an official decision on Fangio, whose status is considered to be “up in the air.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shares true feelings on future in Miami

As the Miami Dolphins are on the doorsteps of being officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is now growing talk on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Still, for the second-year passer, he is simply focused on what he can control, which...
NFL
