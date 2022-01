UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...

