2022 starts with a chance for flooding

(WOWK) — 2021 hasn’t officially concluded and the first flood watch of 2022 has already been posted for parts of the 13 News Viewing area. The watch is for rain early and again late on Saturday.

Weather models differ on placement of the heaviest rain but overall the idea of 2-3 inches of rain spread between the two main rounds (early and late) is consistent on all weather models. The model shown below has the heaviest rain along I-64 and points north while other models have it farther south.

Predictor model rainfall output for the weekend

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a briefing on the storm, outlining flooding concerns:

Rainfall amounts around 2-3″ are expected in this area, with showers becoming heavy at times

Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone areas. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Heavy rainfall is also possible across the remainder of the middle Ohio Valley Saturday through Saturday night, and across the central Appalachians Saturday through Sunday.

There is also a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms along the Tug Fork Friday night, and again Saturday afternoon and night. This would include portions of northeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, and far southern West Virginia.

The chance for excessive rainfall is listed as a “slight chance” which is actually the 2nd level of 4 levels of risk.

Risk of excessive rainfall Saturday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has ordered a “state of preparedness” for all 55 counties for the potential for flooding.

Stay with StormTracker 13 weather for more on this developing situation. Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to get the latest forecast, stories, alerts and see VIPIR Real Time Radar 24/7. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news .

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.