ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andre Johnson, Devin Hester among 15 PFHOF finalists

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxMmO_0dZU09wO00
Nov 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans former player Andre Johnson waves to the crowd prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-30 23:52:05 GMT+00:00 - Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware were among the 15 finalists announced Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Johnson, who also played one season apiece for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans before retiring after the 2016 season, finished his 14-year career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He could become the first player to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as a Texan.

In 11 seasons, Hester made a name for himself as the greatest returner in NFL history. He returned 14 punts and five kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, plus a 108-yard return TD on a missed field goal. His kick return touchdown to open Super Bowl XLI against the Colts was the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Ware recorded 138.5 sacks in his 12-year career, which currently ranks 13th in league history. He was named a first-team All-Pro four times and finished his career with the Denver Broncos, where he won Super Bowl 50.

Four other first-year eligible players on the list of semifinalists -- wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith and defensive linemen Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork -- did not make the cut.

Johnson may face competition from other receivers for a spot in the class, with longtime Colts star Reggie Wayne and former Rams standout Torry Holt also among the finalists.

The Class of 2022 will be revealed during the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 10.

The full list of 15 finalists is below:

Jared Allen, defensive end, 2004-15

Willie Anderson, tackle, 1996-2008

Ronde Barber, defensive back, 1997-2012

Tony Boselli, tackle, 1995-2001

LeRoy Butler, safety, 1990-2001

Devin Hester, return specialist/wide receiver, 2006-16

Torry Holt, wide receiver, 1999-2009

Andre Johnson, wide receiver, 2003-16

Sam Mills, linebacker, 1986-97

Richard Seymour, defensive lineman, 2001-12

Zach Thomas, linebacker, 1996-2008

DeMarcus Ware, linebacker, 2005-16

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver, 2001-14

Patrick Willis, linebacker, 2007-14

Bryant Young, defensive lineman, 1994-2007

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Andre Johnson Deserves Hall of Fame, Says David Culley

- The Houston Texans have yet to have a representative enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As the youngest franchise in the league, it's hard to imagine many players making the cut. Andre Johnson, the most-recognizable Texan and one of the top wide receivers this century, could be...
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Andre Johnson has Been Selected as a Finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2022

187 games started, 1,062 catches on 1,739 targets, 14,185 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns, 701 first downs, 7 Pro Bowls, 2 time first team All Pro. Just outside the top ten all-time in receiving yards and receptions. That’s Andre Johnson’s career resume. Just ignore the stints in Indianapolis and Tennessee, of course. Those journeys across the AFC South never happened.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: It’s only a question of when for Andre Johnson and Hall of Fame

Andre Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The greatest Texan deserves the honor of being the first former Texans player granted entry into football’s greatest venue. The only question is when. Not if for No. 80 and the Hall. When. Will it be on Feb. 10,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torry Holt
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Patrick Willis
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Vince Wilfork
959theriver.com

Hester Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Bears star Devin Hester is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Hester played eight of his eleven NFL seasons with Chicago. The three-time Pro-Bowler is the most prolific return specialist in league history, holding NFL records with 14 punt-return TDs and 20 return touchdowns, which includes punts, kickoffs, missed field goals, fumbles and interceptions. Hester was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Miami.
NFL
The Ringer

Happy New Year, the Bulls Are the Best Story in the NBA, and Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Case

Jason rings in 2022 with a recap of the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the Giants. For the first time in a long time, the Bears came out and dominated one of the few teams that are in worse shape than they are (02:25). Robert Quinn sets a franchise record for sacks in a season, and Jason shares why Quinn’s play has been one of the few bright spots of the season (09:47). DeMar DeRozan continued his outstanding play during a weekend that featured back-to-back game-winning shots. Jason tells us why he believes the Bulls are the best story in the NBA this season and why they should do whatever it takes to lock down the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (13:30). Devin Hester was “ridiculous” throughout his Chicago Bears career, and now he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason breaks down why Hester was one of his favorite athletes to watch and cover (33:22).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#American Football#Pfhof#Houston Texans#The Indianapolis Colts#Titans#The Hall Of Fame#Texan#The Denver Broncos
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy