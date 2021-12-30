St. Cloud Sawatdee Restaurant Sold to New Owners

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO