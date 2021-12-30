ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Sawatdee Restaurant Sold to New Owners

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The Sawatdee restaurant in downtown St. Cloud will soon have new ownership. Adrienne Donnel and Annie Meyer bought the building and will be closing on the property next Friday. Meyer says as an employee of Sawatdee for 8 years, she's excited to be...

Easter Candy Already Spotted on Store Shelves in Sartell

Christmas has just passed us, and right as we changed our calendar to 2022, Easter candy was spotted on store shelves in Sartell. I made a run to Walmart in Sartell on December 30th, and right as I walked in I saw Easter candy already on display. There were Valentine's Day chocolates and candies out too, and that was expected. It's the next big holiday on the calendar. But Easter isn't until Sunday, April 17th. It's late this year, but the Cadbury cream eggs are available over three months ahead of time.
SARTELL, MN
MN Brewery to Award 100 Winners in New Golden Sticker Contest

Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis is taking a play from Willy Wonka's playbook with a golden sticker contest of their own. Everybody knows how Charlie Bucket ended up at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory -- by luck, he found some change that he used to purchase a Wonka Bar, only to discover in the bar the fifth and final golden ticket granting him privileged access to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
MINNESOTA STATE
This AirBnB Near Vergas – Was at $300 per Month Now A HUGE Bargain

I have started to love using AirBnB and VRBO for vacation rentals when going on vacation. It's generally a lot cheaper than a hotel, and you can have either your whole family in a house, or a group of friends can all stay together in a home and it can really be fun with everyone splitting the cost. This can make a vacation in a really nice place much for affordable than staying in a hotel or resort.
VERGAS, MN
