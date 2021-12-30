Grapevine is back open, CHP escorting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Grapevine is back open and California Highway Patrol escorts are beginning southbound and northbound, according to CHP and Caltrans.

The pass will reopen, but expect delays over the pass, CPH said. CHP is also asking drivers to keep monitoring the weather and roadway conditions.

CHP will begin by escorting drivers over the grapevine.

