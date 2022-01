LAREDO, Texas – Within the span of 24 hours, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents along with local law enforcement partners shut down two stash houses in Laredo, Texas . Starting on Dec. 20 through Dec. 21, Laredo Sector Intelligence agents and officers from Texas Department of Public Safety acted on information regarding possible stash houses within a mile of each other on Corpus Christi Street and Comanche Loop. A search of both residences lead to the discovery of nearly 40 undocumented individuals from the countries of Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. All were taken into custody and medically screened before being processed accordingly.

