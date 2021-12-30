ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick happy with reaction after warning players over body language

By Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Ralf Rangnick has revealed he warned his players about their body language following Monday’s insipid draw at Newcastle and was satisfied with the response as Manchester United saw off Burnley 3-1. United drew criticism for visible shows of petulance and a lack of togetherness during the 1-1 result at St James’ Park.

The interim manager was clear this had to stop. “In team sports it is always important you are convinced about what you are doing,” said Rangnick. “At Newcastle it was a difficult game for us, we were 1-0 down after seven minutes. They did well, we didn’t play well, especially in the first half. Therefore the reaction to what is happening on the pitch is the question. How do we react to this? Do we fight back, show them we are a team that believes in themselves, or do we shake our heads and wave our arms and help the other team and damage our own team?

“For me it was clear to tell them it is important we work and behave as a team and don’t show these kinds of side-effects on the pitch.”

Scott McTominay, who scored Thursday’s opener against Burnley and impressed throughout, admitted Rangnick was right to offer the warning. “Body language is one thing and the manager has come in and said he wants to cut that out, so that is final. We have taken it on board,” said the midfielder.

A further strike from Cristiano Ronaldo plus Ben Mee’s own goal were answered only by Aaron Lennon, all goals coming before the break. This was Rangnick’s fifth game in charge and he praised his side’s attack.

“I would say yes [our best display],” he said. “But whenever the ball was in our half there was still some space for improvement [defensively] but offensively I agree that was our best performance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Flswc_0dZTy02J00
Cristiano Ronaldo cuts a frustrated figure against Burnley but scored Manchester United’s third. Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/JMP/Shutterstock

McTominay had been a doubt due to a leg problem. “We only decided this afternoon at two o’clock that he would play as he had some problems with the ankle contusion he suffered at Newcastle,” said Rangnick. “So it was good to have him available and in the team.”

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, claimed the forward is content at United, following rumours of unrest. “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Manchester United,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure”.

The Guardian

The Guardian

