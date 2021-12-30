ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to Watch the 2022 Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Online

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

After closing last year’s event to the public, Times Square is inviting masked and vaccinated revelers back for the 2022 New Year’s Eve ball drop in Manhattan. The annual New York spectacular is among the best 2022 celebrations that can be live-streamed online.

The ceremony kicks off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET when the 12-foot geodesic sphere — which is covered in 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles — will be raised at the top of One Times Square. The Christmas House star Jonathan Bennett returns to co-host the event alongside regular Times Square New Year’s Eve correspondent Jeremy Hassel. Pre-midnight festivities will include interviews with stars, hourly countdowns, backstage access and live musical performances. The free webcast ends at 12:15 a.m. ET.

This year’s headliner is Grammy-nominated artist KT Tunstall, who will perform her hits including “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and the tradition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The USO Show Troupe will perform “Stand by You,” “Empire State of Mind” and “A Military Salute.” Dance performances will include a “fitacular” routine by social media star and Boo! actress Liza Koshy (who has appeared on the YouTube channels of Kevin Hart and Zac Efron) on the Planet Fitness stage and a Chinese cultural dance showcase presented by the Sino-American Friendship Association.

The Associated Press will also share a year-in-review newsreel of 2021’s most memorable headlines and the New York City Football Club will join the 11 p.m. hourly countdown with its first-ever MLS Cup trophy in tow.

Just like last year, audiences at home can attend the 2022 New Year’s Eve event through VNYE, which will host a commercial-free interactive experience with art, games and music. Viewers can select from multiple camera feeds and watch behind-the-scenes coverage and countdowns from around the world. The event can also be watched at Times Square’s website or VNYE.com .

Those who prefer to watch on a bigger screen can cast or screen mirror their web browser to a smart TV using Airplay, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast or Roku, among other options.

Other performances at Times Square will include Chloë, Journey and Karol G at ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. (LL Cool J canceled his scheduled performance after testing positive for COVID-19.) CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live From Times Square co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will also air from the iconic intersection. Both events will air live starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and can be viewed with cable or video-on-demand subscriptions, including Hulu with Live TV ; ABC is also available on FuboTV , while DirectTV Stream and Sling TV offers access to CNN.

Watch the New Year’s Eve 2022 ball drop at Times Square webcast for free below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ New Year’s Eve, ‘This Is Us’

The calendar turns to 2022 this week, which means both a wave of specials on New Year’s Eve — typically one of the bigger nights of the year for network TV — and a host of premieres once the hangover clears. Among the broadcast debuts are the final season of This Is Us and Black-ish. The streaming menu is a bit light on premieres, but it features both a new Star Wars series on Disney+ and a look back at the Harry Potter movie franchise on HBO Max. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch the 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game

The Tournament of Roses is back. After the coronavirus canceled last year’s festivities, the 133rd Rose Parade will march down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. LeVar Burton is the grand marshal of the floral float-filled festivities, which will air live starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on local ABC, NBC, KTLA-5, RFD TV and Univision channels, and will precede the 108th Rose Bowl game, which is presented by Capital One Venture X. The 2022 theme is “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” and spectators (including those tuning in) can expect to see floats from TV shows such as ABC’s...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
98.3 The KEY

Celebrities Pull Out of 2021 New Year’s Eve Performances

With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, numerous celebrities and artists have pulled out of previously confirmed performances and appearances for 2021 New Year's Eve specials. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong revealed in an Instagram Story that he will no longer be performing on NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party. He explained that he was exposed to the coronavirus over the holidays and has tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he decided not to travel to Miami, Florida to perform.
CELEBRITIES
audioinkradio.com

‘Not Journey… Steve Perry is Journey!’: CNN Hosts Call Out Band on NYE Show

CNN New Year’s Eve co-host Andy Cohen gets tipsy and calls Arnel Pineda-fronted Journey ‘Not Journey’ on live TV. CNN hosted its annual New Year’s Eve special last night (Dec. 31) to ring in 2022, and per usual, the show’s guests got a little, well, tipsy. Hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen traded jolly banter all night long, and at one point, the topic shifted to music.
MUSIC
KGO

Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy excited for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY -- After last year's low-key celebration, "New Year's Rockin' Eve" this time will be, if not a full return to normal, then a move back in the right direction. "Our expectation at the point is about 25% of a normal capacity which will all be going through the standard protocols and will be distanced down there," Ryan Seacrest said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Karol G
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Dick Clark
Person
Kt Tunstall
Person
John Lennon
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

How To Stream the New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebrations — Watch the Ball Drop, Performances, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We made it through another year — and what a year it’s been. While 2021 wasn’t exactly 2020 part two, there were moments that surely felt like we were living in the sequel to one of the toughest years in recent memory. But we made it, and now, we’re poised to usher in a new year with some celebrations. So, pour yourself a glass of champagne or Prosecco (let’s be real, you deserve it). Before we ring in the new year, here’s how you can watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop, performances, and more — and, yes, it’s available to stream.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Times Square#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#House#Chinese#The Associated Press#Vnye
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
wlen.com

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

46-year-old television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years to come. 2021 will mark Seacrest’s 17th year as host and the special’s 50th anniversary. This year’s show will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
CELEBRITIES
6abc

Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

TIMES SQUARE -- Welcome to our exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the party prep for the biggest bash of the year! Join Ryan Seacrest for this half-hour show, as he gives you a sneak peek at the exciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy