At Old Sturbridge Village: Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village this December, inviting visitors to step into the past and enjoy a time-honored tradition, celebrating New England Christmases of the 19th century and today. On select dates in December, the Village will open with special hours (1 p.m. or 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening) for guests to take in sights, sounds and special traditions of holidays long ago. Tickets are on sale now to the public. The Village will be decorated for the holidays, and there will be music, storytelling, food, visits with Santa, shopping and more. For details, visit https://www.osv.org/event/christmas-by-candlelight-2021/

WORCESTER, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO