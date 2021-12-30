ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford rallies past Zizzers to claim White championship

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the White side of the Pink & White bracket, the Strafford Indians faced West Plains.

Both of these teams pulling upsets to get to the championship game.

West Plains is looking for back to back white championships after winning last year.

Strafford is looking for its fifth, but the first since the Frank era.

And the Lady Indians Emma Mullings with the stop and pop three and Strafford was up by three.

West Plains taking it inside to Ashton Judd who beats the double team it’s 13-11 Zizzers.

Strafford passing it to Emma Compton who drives the baseline and gets the hoop, it’s a two point game.

West Plains steals the inbounds pass, down the court to Olivia Lawson with the hoop and the harm, 18-13 Zizzers.

But Strafford rallies and wins the White championship 45-43.

DaMitz paces Drury in blowout win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even the holiday break couldn’t slow down the Drury Lady Panthers. Drury beat William Jewell 90-42 on Sunday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in its first game since December 18. Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring. “I always feel anytime you can get […]
Bears rally to beat Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s not often that both teams hold 11 point leads and the game comes down to the wire. That is exactly what happened as Missouri State beat Drake 61-56 on Sunday night at JQH Arena in Springfield. The Bears (10-5, 1-1) were cold in the first half, making only one three-pointer and […]
Everyone pitches in as Lady Bears beat Beacons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There weren’t too many cooks in the kitchen for the Lady Bears on Sunday. All of the Lady Bears that scored, scored in double-figures as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-62 at JQH Arena in Springfield. Brice Calip scored 18 points to lead the way for Missouri State (11-2, 2-0). Abigayle Jackson (10 […]
Bolivar tames Ozark, rolls to Gold championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Gold side, of the Blue & Gold tournament, it’s Bolivar against Ozark for the championship. Seven years ago the Tigers beat the Liberators for the Gold title. And Ozark’s Ethan Whatley with the three, and the nice roll, it’s a 3-nothing Tiger start. Bolivar with the outside shot is off, but Lukas […]
Lady Bears close out 2021 with Valley-opening win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears’ have already faced a seasons-worth of adversity, but they always take it head-on. Missouri State beat Loyola 55-38 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Friday afternoon at JQH Arena in Springfield. The win is the 20th straight conference win for the Lady Bears (10-2, 1-0) dating back to […]
Kickapoo tops Repmo wins back to back Pink championships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s championship Thursday for the holiday basketball tournaments in Springfield. The girls Pink & White Lady Classic crowning two champions Thursday afternoon. In the Pink division, Republic played Kickapoo. Republic was looking for its eighth championship, Kickapoo it’s fifth. And the Tigers swinging the ball around to Mirsora Nambara for the corner three. Then […]
Kickapoo powers past Irish win Blue Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 76th annual Blue and Gold tournament crowned it’s champions Thursday night at JQH Arena. On the Blue side, the fourth-seed Catholic Fighting Irish were looking for a second straight upset over second-seed Kickapoo. The Chiefs were looking for their first championship since 2015. And the Irish were hot early, Quinn Roubal with the […]
Bears bully Valor, end 2021 with victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears rang out 2021 with a non-conference game against NAIA foe Evangel. In our Bear Nation report the game counts for Missouri State but is an exhibition for the Valor. This is only the fifth time these two have met. And Dana Ford changing his starting lineup for the Bears, Jaylen […]
Catholic stuns Nixa, advances to Blue championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Blue side, one semi featured 11-0 Springfield Catholic against 7-0 Nixa. And both teams on the attack, the Irish Ty Lyon down the lane for the easy hoop we’re tied at six. Nixa’s Colin Ruffin with the look down low to Noah Engleman off the glass, Eagles down four. Later in the […]
Republic beats Carthage to advance to Pink championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Pink side, the first semi featured 6-2 Republic against 5-4 Carthage. Republic looking for its eighth Pink and White title. And Repmo going to Kaemyn Bekemeier, shot fake and then she takes it into the lane, 30-22 Republic. Carthage trying to get back into the game from outside, Lauren Choate with the […]
Liberators beat Greenwood advance to Gold title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For 76 years high school basketball teams have been battling each other in the Blue & Gold tournament here in Springfield over the Christmas holidays. 32 teams started the event on monday, tonight only four remain hoping for a championship. In one Gold semifinal Wednesday night, Bolivar squared off with two-time defending champ Greenwood. […]
Late Night quarterfinal action from Blue & Gold, Pink & White

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Since 1947, high school basketball fans have enjoyed the annual Blue and Gold tournament in the week between Christmas and New Years.Tuesday night was Gold division quarterfinals. In one quarter, it was the host school Greenwood facing Strafford. And this came down to the end, Strafford’s Seth Soden with the corner three it’s 50-45 […]
Lady Bears Mox confident going into Valley play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will tip off Valley play Friday afternoon against Loyola. That game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. at JQH Arena. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will go into conference play short two seniors Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin. Both are out for the season with ACL tears. Meanwhile […]
Hartville flys past Willard into Blue semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 76th annual Blue & Gold boys high school basketball tournament continued Tuesday at JQH Arena. The other Blue division quarterfinal featured Hartville against Willard. And third quarter action, Willard’s Cooper Wilken with the three from the top of the arc, it’s a two point game. Hartville answers from the outside as well, Eric […]
Cabot moves into Pink semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s also day two of the girls Pink & White Lady Classic. They’ve been playing this tournament on the Drury campus since 1973. The Lady Classic part was added a decade ago. The other Pink quarterfinal had Skyline against Cabot, Arkansas. And the Panthers from Arkansas with some defense, Carly Madar with the rejection, […]
Carthage slips past Lebanon into Pink semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s also day two of the girls Pink & White Lady Classic. They’ve been playing this tournament on the Drury campus since 1973. The Lady Classic part was added a decade ago. In one Pink division quarterfinal today, Carthage faced Lebanon. And the Lady Tigers drive then pitch out to Landry Cochran for the […]
Springfield’s 1st hospital birth of 2022 is a girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth announced Saturday afternoon that the 1st hospital birth of the year in Springfield is a baby girl named Clara Jacqueline Everding, born to parents Nathan and Kelly of Nixa, arrived at 12:38 a.m. at Cox South. She weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Clara was due […]
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on […]
