Our Ten Most-Read Food Stories of 2021

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was…a year. While news of restaurants opening brought moments of almost-normalcy (and lots of readers), many of this year’s popular food stories hit on hot pandemic-related topics. The loss...

Cannabis Flavors Jarod Farina’s Love of Cooking

What started as teenage experiments with pot brownies has transformed into a career as a chef with a deep love for concocting cannabis-infused fine-dining experiences. Chef Jarod “Roilty” Farina, a 39-year-old South Florida native, moved to Denver around eight years ago to pursue his interest in the growing culinary trade. Over the years, his various travels, prize winnings and television appearances have allowed him to grow into one of Colorado’s most creative culinary pioneers.
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
Bedrooms in the desert, playrooms in the store: how retailers got creative during COVID-19

During the thick of the pandemic, visiting brick-and-mortar stores was a risky proposition. If they were open at all, going inside required the precision of a military exercise: masked, slathered in sanitizer, and trying to get out as quickly as possible. But as 2022 dawns—even though new variants of the virus continue to spread—consumers seem eager to return to the old-fashioned pleasure of going shopping. And brands are eager to accommodate them.
The Best Dish Soap, From Eco-Friendly Formulas to Budget Bulk Buys

The only thing worse than doing dishes is having to do them twice, which is why it’s essential to pick a dish soap that you can rely on. Of course, a rich lather and thorough cleaning are not the only factors when shopping for dish soap. You might want an eco-friendly formula, for example. Or, you might want a budget-friendly option. And, of course, there’s the all-important matter of scent. In addition to getting your plates and flatware clean, dish soap has a ton of other uses. Many dish soaps have degreasing properties, so you can use them to lift stains...
New Denver Concert Announcements for 2022

Rapper Brother Ali headlines Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on Saturday, April 9 (tickets are $25.50-$79), and the Aggie Theatre on Friday, April 8 (tickets are $23-$25), with MC Supernatural and DJ Last Word opening both nights. Tickets are on sale now. Los Angeles goth-rock band Christian Death will be at...
From new releases to interviews, SunLit added to Colorado award winners

In 2021, SunLit expanded its offerings from award-winning works by Colorado authors to some fresh-from-the-printer offerings that explored the challenges of rural life amid climate change, the complications of racial justice in Denver and the overlooked western chapters of Ernest Hemingway’s life. On top of that, an ongoing project called “50+ Books to Understand the West” revealed a robust, curated – by readers – list of opportunities to learn about our fascinating and many-faceted region.
Don’t Do Dry January. Try “Mindful Drinking” Instead.

Dry January has rather humble roots, starting as a public health campaign for an English charity in 2013. But in the near-decade since, it’s become a global phenomenon: last January, one in seven Americans participated in the movement. If the goal of participation was to reduce drinking throughout the...
The Most Read Eater San Diego Stories of 2021

As we close out the year in Eater, we reflect on how 2021 began, with California’s stay-at-home order lifting and San Diego restaurants finally able to restart outdoor dining. March 2021 marked the return of indoor dining at a limited capacity and by June, California was heading towards a full reopening. With 2022 approaching, the local restaurant industry is still dealing with the difficult state of dining during this ongoing pandemic and slowly settling into a new normal.
Our Most-Read Stories of 2021

The Negroni's little secret, how the Death Flip became a modern classic, the life and times of the "dare shot" and more. Each passing year always seems more eventful than the last, but that’s especially true for 2021. In a tumultuous 12 months of ups and downs, we found...
