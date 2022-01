MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District plans to host multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics at district schools in the coming days and weeks. The district’s announcements came amid a surge in demand for testing throughout Dane County following Christmas and ahead of New Year’s Eve. Testing appointments through Public Health Madison and Dane County are already filled up for the remainder of the week. In Fitchburg, city officials had to reroute traffic to manage long lines caused by residents vying for a line at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy’s drive-through testing location.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO