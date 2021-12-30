UPDATE: Iberia Parish teen found
UPDATE : Lacora has been returned home to her family.
ORIGINAL, Dec. 30, 5:51 p.m. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.
Lacora Johnson was last seen at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the 4600 block of Old LA 25.Missing 2-year-old found safe at St. Martin Parish camp, child’s father faces cruelty to juvenile charge
She is believed to have left on foot wearing a black shirt and pink shorts with a strip.
Lacora is a black female and 5’ 4” tall.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Lacora is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.
