Iberia Parish, LA

UPDATE: Iberia Parish teen found

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

UPDATE : Lacora has been returned home to her family.

ORIGINAL, Dec. 30, 5:51 p.m. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Lacora Johnson was last seen at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the 4600 block of Old LA 25.

She is believed to have left on foot wearing a black shirt and pink shorts with a strip.

Lacora is a black female and 5’ 4” tall.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lacora is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

