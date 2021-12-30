Spanish CPI Hits A Three Decade Highs

Omicron variant continued to spread but fears continue to ease aided by low hospitalizations. Improved sentiment bolstered as govt resist imposing new, widespread lockdowns. Spain Dec CPI hots its highest annual pace since 1989. Several ECB members hint of the need for normalization soon while others stress continued need...
As traders trickle back to their desks to start another year, there’s one market move dwarfing all others: The US dollar is trouncing its major rivals. The chart below highlights the move, with the so-called commodity dollars (the Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian dollar) bearing the brunt of the selling (for more on USD/CAD, see my colleague Joe Perry’s Currency Pair of the Week article):
Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Global financial markets are in full risk-on mode today. Major European indexes are trading higher while US futures indicates that record run is continuing. In the currency markets, Yen’s steep selloff continues and looks unstoppable. Dollar is performing well as supported by rally in treasury yields. Euro, on the other hand, is rather weak, in particular against Sterling and Swiss Franc. Commodity currencies are lacking a clear direction.
London’s FTSE 100 index replicated last year’s strong start on its first day of trading in 2022, racking up its best showing in six months.The index added 120.61 points, fuelled by oil giants, the travel sector and some of the UK’s biggest banks.The 1.6% increase to 7,505.15 points made it the FTSE’s best result since July 21, although it briefly looked like the index might have its best day since February.“Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from...
Welcome to the first trading day of 2022! The euro is slightly lower in the European session, trading around 1.1350. Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs for December pointed to growth across the bloc. France and Italy beat the consensus, while Spain and the all-eurozone PMIs were within expectations. The one disappointment was Germany, which came in at 57.4. This missed the forecast of 57.9 and was down from the November reading of 57.9. Supply constraints have hampered Germany’s manufacturing sector and the pace of expansion has slowed significantly since the summer of 2021, when we were seeing readings in the mid-60s.
Happy New Year! On this year’s first trading day we have a limited agenda ahead of us. Today, we get country-specific PMI manufacturing, including from Sweden and Norway. Overnight, Chinese Caixin PMI manufacturing is due. This week’s key release is the US jobs report for December due out on...
Inflation is on the rise in Japan. In November, Core CPI rose 0.5% y/y, above the consensus of 0.4%. That might seem like small potatoes compared with inflation numbers in the UK and the United States, but given that inflation has been negligible for years in Japan, this is certainly a change in direction. The November rise marked the biggest increase since February 2020. Unsurprisingly, the uptick in inflation was caused by a surge in energy costs, which rose 15.6%. Wholesale prices jumped some 9.0% in November, indicating that Japan has not been immune to higher global commodity prices. However, businesses have been reluctant to pass on higher costs to consumers, which has kept consumer inflation low – food prices, for example, rose just 1.4% in November. The massive discrepancy between wholesale and consumer prices, which is not as glaring in the UK or the US, is a result of businesses’ fear that price rises will cut into consumer spending.
New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
USD – Rate hikes on the way. The greenback had displayed notable strengthening in 2021 and in December the currency managed to stabilize at higher grounds. According to the Dollar Index that follows the USD’s course against other major currencies, the stabilization at higher grounds may be proof that the economy has improved, despite the well-known difficulties that are still present. Looking at the Dollar Index we may notice some technical barriers especially to the way up, as the currency seems to have reached yearly highs in the previous months and corrected lower implying traders are keeping their positions but may be hesitant to increase them for now. Most of the market’s focus is currently placed on the Federal Reserve, as it has pointed out it plans to make significant changes to its monetary policy as soon as the coming months. Rate hikes are already considered yet we cannot guarantee when exactly they will be imposed while the percentage of the rate increase should also be kept in mind by traders. If the rate is increased by a wider margin than expected this scenario could send a different message to market participants and the global economy. Among the top indicators of the US economy we start with the housing market that continues to be on the rise with the Housing Starts Number and Existing Home Sales figures for November being on the rise. The New Home Sales-Units stabilized at previous months levels. Moving to the Job market that according to the Unemployment rate continuous to drop consecutively since June now reaching 4.2%. If the trend continues then we will soon be seeing the rate dropping to pre pandemic levels. Yet the recent difficulties with the new variant may postpone such an outcome. Inflation which continues to be a major concern of the market presently continues to be on the rise as the yearly rate reached 6.8% in November. This indicator is among the most crucial concerns of the Fed that may prompt it to take action the soonest. We see the US economy continuing to improve and inflation stabilizing and possibly returning lower as rate hikes come into play. Supply chain issues may also retreat at that time, as manufacturing in Asia continues to improve currently.
The US dollar rallied sharply against the major currencies overnight as US 10-year bond yields surged back above 1.60%. The dollar index of major currencies rose sharply by 0.58% to 96.22 overnight, more than offsetting the previous day’s falls and leaving major technical support at 95.50 intact once again.
You would be hard pushed to find a reason not to be in a jubilant mood as an investor as financial markets dished out the happy new year’s overnight, the first trading day of the year. I spent it on a series of almost empty flights on the trek to managed isolation in New Zealand, but for the rest of the world, the New York session finished with plenty of New Year’s goodies. Stocks finished higher, oil moved higher, the US dollar moved higher, and US treasury yields moved higher. All signs that the US economy is starting the year in continuing recovery mode.
As my colleague Matt Weller wrote about earlier, the US Dollar crushed it on the first trading day of the new year. The DXY moved from a low of 95.65 (just above the 50 Day Moving Average at 95.57) to a high of 96.32! The index moved back inside a symmetrical triangle, posting a false breakdown near the 50% retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of January 2021. With the aggressive move higher in the DXY, comes a similar, but opposite move in EUR/USD, as the pair fell over 100 pips and formed a bearish engulfing candle!
Jan 4 (Reuters) - After inflation surged to a 19-year high of 36.1% last month, Turkey has pushed through a series of price hikes at the start of the year which are set to add to cost pressures as Ankara pursues an unorthodox interest-rate cutting policy. In December alone, consumer...
The British pound is trading quietly in the European session, at 1.3515. The pound is up 0.90% this week, after a strong gain of 1.18% a week earlier. On Thursday, GBP/USD rose to 1.3520, its highest level since November 10th. Will the pound push above this line on the last day of 2021?
Despite concerns about the extremely contagious omicron virus subtype, investors are focusing on the economic recovery from the pandemic and central bank’s plans for stimulus reduction at this time. In the FX market, the focus today is on dollar/yen, which surged to a new five-year high of 116.33 as...
US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
New Year and a fresh record for the S&P500! The index kicked off the year with a first minute goal after recording 70 closing highs in 2021. Nasdaq rallied 1.20% at the first trading session of the year, as Apple finally hit the $3 trillion valuation and Tesla jumped 13.5% after reporting breath-taking car sales last quarter and last year.
Swiss CPI dropped -0.1% mom in December, matched expectations. the decline was due to several factors including falling prices for heating oil, fuel and air transport. For the 12-month period, CPI was unchanged at 1.5% yoy, below expectation of 1.6% yoy. Average annual inflation in 2021 was at 0.6%. Prices...
