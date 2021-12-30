Spanish CPI Hits A Three Decade Highs

USD – Rate hikes on the way. The greenback had displayed notable strengthening in 2021 and in December the currency managed to stabilize at higher grounds. According to the Dollar Index that follows the USD’s course against other major currencies, the stabilization at higher grounds may be proof that the economy has improved, despite the well-known difficulties that are still present. Looking at the Dollar Index we may notice some technical barriers especially to the way up, as the currency seems to have reached yearly highs in the previous months and corrected lower implying traders are keeping their positions but may be hesitant to increase them for now. Most of the market’s focus is currently placed on the Federal Reserve, as it has pointed out it plans to make significant changes to its monetary policy as soon as the coming months. Rate hikes are already considered yet we cannot guarantee when exactly they will be imposed while the percentage of the rate increase should also be kept in mind by traders. If the rate is increased by a wider margin than expected this scenario could send a different message to market participants and the global economy. Among the top indicators of the US economy we start with the housing market that continues to be on the rise with the Housing Starts Number and Existing Home Sales figures for November being on the rise. The New Home Sales-Units stabilized at previous months levels. Moving to the Job market that according to the Unemployment rate continuous to drop consecutively since June now reaching 4.2%. If the trend continues then we will soon be seeing the rate dropping to pre pandemic levels. Yet the recent difficulties with the new variant may postpone such an outcome. Inflation which continues to be a major concern of the market presently continues to be on the rise as the yearly rate reached 6.8% in November. This indicator is among the most crucial concerns of the Fed that may prompt it to take action the soonest. We see the US economy continuing to improve and inflation stabilizing and possibly returning lower as rate hikes come into play. Supply chain issues may also retreat at that time, as manufacturing in Asia continues to improve currently.

