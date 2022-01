Over the past week, we have been busy updating Acunetix to detect Log4j vulnerabilities that have been making the headlines. Acunetix is detecting the CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability (Log4Shell) as an out-of-band vulnerability using the AcuMonitor service. In addition, the AcuMonitor service and Acunetix have been updated to detect blind (delayed) Log4j RCE, where the payload might be executed after some time by a different system than the one being scanned.

