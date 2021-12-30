Blasco Memorial Library celebrates 25th anniversary

The Blasco Memorial Library is celebrating a quarter century of service in the Erie community this month.

For the past 25 years, the library has been a place for everyone in Erie to come find all types of resources including books, Internet labs, and the history of Erie.

The library has two display boxes by the Heritage Room with old photos from the ribbon cutting in 1996.

The acting director says the library has always been a place for everyone in the Erie community to come and find resources and experience the Bayfront.

“The Blasco Library, in particular, offers not only all those resources and options, but also access to the beautiful Bayfront, lovely large facility for folks to come in and experience. I think it’s a really unique place in Erie.” said Cheryl Thomas, Acting Director of the Blasco Memorial Library.

You can also pick up activity packets to take home at the library with fun activities for the kids to do including a bingo card, library trivia, and design your own floor plan.

