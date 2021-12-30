ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Blasco Memorial Library celebrates 25th anniversary

YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46A6HL_0dZTqc0s00

The Blasco Memorial Library is celebrating a quarter century of service in the Erie community this month.

For the past 25 years, the library has been a place for everyone in Erie to come find all types of resources including books, Internet labs, and the history of Erie.

The library has two display boxes by the Heritage Room with old photos from the ribbon cutting in 1996.

The acting director says the library has always been a place for everyone in the Erie community to come and find resources and experience the Bayfront.

“The Blasco Library, in particular, offers not only all those resources and options, but also access to the beautiful Bayfront, lovely large facility for folks to come in and experience. I think it’s a really unique place in Erie.” said Cheryl Thomas, Acting Director of the Blasco Memorial Library.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can also pick up activity packets to take home at the library with fun activities for the kids to do including a bingo card, library trivia, and design your own floor plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie residents discuss New Year’s resolutions for 2022

The Erie community rang in the new year on December 31st. On January 1st they are embarking on their New Year’s resolutions. January 1st marks the beginning of a new year which means new opportunities for individuals to better themselves throughout the year. We spoke with shoppers at the Millcreek Mall about their plans and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local family welcomes new daughter on New Year’s Day

Correction: The spelling of the name of the new baby girl was incorrect. It has since been corrected. We apologize for the error. Today is a new beginning for the Erie community, especially a local mother who gave birth on the morning of January 1st to her daughter at UPMC Hamot. Traci Teudhope had two […]
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 31st-January 2nd

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Weather#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Erie County receives $1.4 million for Conservation Projects

Grants of $1.4 million have been awarded to Erie County in an effort to preserve the region’s natural beauty. The funding is from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. One organization getting part of the money is Asbury Woods, which will use the money to continue their mission of outdoor recreation and nature appreciation. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

expERIEnce Children’s Museum receives large donation for new addition

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum received a large donation on Wednesday to help fund future renovations to the museum. The $25,000 check from the First Energy Foundation goes toward the Full Steam Ahead Capital Campaign, which helps pay for the extension and renovation of the museum. This money will be added to the $5 million from […]
MUSEUMS
YourErie

Erie County receives $1.44 million in grants for local outdoor attractions

Residents in Erie County will see some significant upgrades to staples of several local communities. On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces. “Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local ski resorts begin to open as temperatures decrease

Now that the weather is getting colder, more ski places are starting to open up. With temperatures dropping, ski resorts are ready to start making some snow. Mount Pleasant of Edinboro is still closed due to the mild weather, but now with expectation of colder temperatures, the manager has high hopes of opening next week. […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie Humane Society working to get one neglected dog back to health

The Erie Humane Society is getting one neglected dog back on his feet. The Humane Society taking in an emaciated chihuahua on November 19th. According to animal cruelty officers, a woman came to the shelter claiming she found a stray dog. After further investigation, officials say the woman owned the dog and was unable to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie FCU and ETFCU complete merger

The Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) and the Erie Times Federal Credit Union (ETFCU) have merged organizations. The merger was completed as of Jan. 1, 2022. The current ETFCU branch is now closed. “We’re very excited to welcome the members of Erie Times FCU to the Erie FCU family”, said Brian Waugaman, CEO of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

COVID-19 postpones annual dog show in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A surge of coronavirus cases in New York has forced the postponement of another signature event, the Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show. The show announced Wednesday it has postponed its 146th annual event to have been contested in late January. The announcement didn’t give a new date for the show […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourErie

Dept. of Human Services upcoming water assistance program taking applications Jan. 4

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) highlighted the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), an upcoming program to help Pennsylvanians maintain access to drinking and wastewater service. Applications for LIHWAP open Jan. 4, 2022. “Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are foundational […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy