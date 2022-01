( © Chris Jackson/Getty Images) We can all agree that 2021 was a pretty rough year (to say the least). Today marks 5 years since the loss of Carrie Fisher as not only an actress, but as a novelist, screenwriter, mental health activist, and all-around beloved talk show guest. Over the course of her career, Fisher left us with many helpful tidbits (oftentimes as biting as Oscar Wilde’s advice, other times incredibly moving), many of which are sure to help us through these rather troubled times and inspire us to do our best in the coming year. Here are a few of Fisher’s best quotes to help inspire you in 2022:

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO