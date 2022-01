Scott Alarik was a writer for publications like the Boston Globe, SingOut!, Billboard magazine and others. He was also a folk singer. From Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was a community activist and his writing centered around the benefits of folk music. He moved to Boston in 1984 and was asked to write about folk music for the Boston Globe which he did for 25 years. He also wrote a book called Deep Community: Adventures in the Modern Folk Underground. It was published in 2003 by Black Wolf Press. The book is a compilation of over 120 articles by the author that appeared in either The Boston Globe or Sing Out! between 1992 and 2002. The compilation includes interviews and stories about many of the key figures in contemporary folk music in America and the United Kingdom.

