Texans swap S A.J. Moore, WR Danny Amendola on COVID-19 reserve

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans swapped two players on the COVID-19 reserve Thursday.

The Texans announced they have placed receiver Danny Amendola on the COVID-19 reserve. However, Houston was able to take safety A.J. Moore off the COVID-19 reserve the same day.

Houston has been without the services of Amendola since Week 12 against the New York Jets as the former Woodlands product had arthroscopic knee surgery. The Texans activated Amendola off injured reserve ahead of Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was declared inactive for the game.

Moore has played in 10 games this season and has collected eight combined tackles and forced a fumble.

