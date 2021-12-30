ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

MLW To Bring In Minis Wrestlers For MLW Azteca

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLW is set to bring in minis wrestlers for MLW Azteca. Minis are said to be part of the plan for the new MLW Azteca project, according to Fightful Select, and one character has been confirmed. AAA is set to introduce a new version of the mini wrestler Abismo...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
PWMania

What Former WWE Star Nia Jax Has Planned For Her Future

Former WWE star Nia Jax did a Q&A with fans on Instagram and here were the highlights…. Post-WWE plans: “Starting a business. Growing some cool things on my farm.”. Possible podcast appearance: “Yes!!! I’m definitely going to spill some tea with my girl @ReneePaquette.”. How her knees...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hammerstone
Person
Abismo Negro
Person
Goldust
PWMania

Backstage Reaction To Mercedes Martinez Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Martinez made her return to AEW on the December 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite and has signed with the company. During his podcast, Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp talked about the reaction to her being in AEW:. “I haven’t heard of any (heat). I’ve...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Beth Phoenix Appears At WWE Day 1

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made her return to the storyline during tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw The Miz take on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Maryse was at ringside for the bout, and at one point she slapped Edge in the face. This led to Phoenix making her return, coming out to the entrance-way with a new look. Phoenix stared Maryse down and then chased her around the ring. Maryse retreated to the stage as Beth watched from ringside. Beth then had words with The Miz, which allowed Edge to finish him off with a Spear for the pin to win. The segment ended with Maryse and The Miz looking on from the stage as Beth and Edge posed together in the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Plans For WWE Day 1

WWE reportedly has a big WrestleMania 38 angle planned for Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, several WWE talents were kept off the RAW taping and live events in the last week, either due to positive COVID-19 tests, or as a precautionary measure so that they will be healthy for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the wrestlers who was pulled from shows in the last week, and it’s believed that this was done as a precautionary measure to ensure he’s good to go for the title defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 this weekend.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlw#Combat#Mlw Azteca#Fightful Select#Aaa#Fite#Bein Sports#Major League Wrestling#Mlw Caribbean Heavyweight
PWMania

LIVE WWE DAY 1 RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Top 10 Special To Air On FS1 Tonight

As a reminder, there will be no WWE SmackDown on FOX episode tonight. WWE and FS1 will present the Top 10 WWE Moments of 2021 at 8pm ET. The two-hour special will then replay at 10pm. Below is a preview for the show:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
PWMania

News On Vince McMahon Having A RAW Fan Sign Removed

Vince McMahon reportedly had a fan sign removed from Monday’s RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. There was a fan sign brought to this week’s RAW that said “Nick=Con Tony=Khan,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is an apparent reference to WWE’s Nick Khan, and AEW’s Tony Khan.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
PWMania

News On The Championship Unification Match At NXT New Year’s Evil

Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special will feature a Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. WWE has revealed that the new name of the unified title will be the NXT North American Cruiserweight Title. The new...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Declines Ideas For Day 1 PPV Look & Feel

WWE reportedly considered several presentation ideas for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, but all were declined. WrestleVotes filed the following report today- On a related note, there’s still no official word on what rap group Migos will be doing at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for the big event.
WWE
PWMania

New Details On The COVID Positives In WWE & Talent Missing Shows

WWE is reportedly issuing fines to anyone caught without a mask backstage. A COVID-19 memo was recently issued within the company and it was ruled that masks are mandatory backstage at all times, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There will be fines issued to not just WWE talents, but anyone backstage.
WWE
PWMania

The Dudleyz Comment On The Usos Using The 3D Finisher At WWE Day 1

WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys, D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray, have praised SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for their performance at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, and reacted to how they finished off the match. WWE Day 1 saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso retain their...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy