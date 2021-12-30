ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew McIntyre Talks On Match Against Jinder Mahal Not Being What He Hoped

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Drew McIntyre was asked if his match against Jinder Mahal at Summerslam 2021 turned out the way he had hoped for. Here was McIntyre’s response:. “No, definitely not. I didn’t expect Becky [Lynch] to return....

