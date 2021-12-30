Drew McIntyre Says He Has At Least 10 Years Left Before Retiring

WWE reportedly has a big WrestleMania 38 angle planned for Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, several WWE talents were kept off the RAW taping and live events in the last week, either due to positive COVID-19 tests, or as a precautionary measure so that they will be healthy for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the wrestlers who was pulled from shows in the last week, and it’s believed that this was done as a precautionary measure to ensure he’s good to go for the title defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 this weekend.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO