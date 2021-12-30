ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Drew McIntyre Says He Has At Least 10 Years Left Before Retiring

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew McIntyre recently spoke with Mark Carman of Fansided and said he has no plans to retire any time soon. McIntyre said...

www.pwmania.com

The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out

So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to. Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.
NFL
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
#Combat
PWMania

Backstage Reaction To Mercedes Martinez Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Martinez made her return to AEW on the December 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite and has signed with the company. During his podcast, Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp talked about the reaction to her being in AEW:. “I haven’t heard of any (heat). I’ve...
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Nagy News

The Matt Nagy era in Chicago is reportedly set to come to an end soon. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are likely to move on from Nagy following the season. Nagy, who is 33-30 as the Bears head coach, has reportedly been...
NFL
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Plans For WWE Day 1

WWE reportedly has a big WrestleMania 38 angle planned for Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, several WWE talents were kept off the RAW taping and live events in the last week, either due to positive COVID-19 tests, or as a precautionary measure so that they will be healthy for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the wrestlers who was pulled from shows in the last week, and it’s believed that this was done as a precautionary measure to ensure he’s good to go for the title defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 this weekend.
WWE
PWMania

News On Vince McMahon Having A RAW Fan Sign Removed

Vince McMahon reportedly had a fan sign removed from Monday’s RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. There was a fan sign brought to this week’s RAW that said “Nick=Con Tony=Khan,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is an apparent reference to WWE’s Nick Khan, and AEW’s Tony Khan.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE prepares big plans for Drew McIntyre for early 2022

The most important storyline that WWE is currently carrying out with its Superstars at Smackdown, is undoubtedly the one between the Universal champion, the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns and his challenger to the title, the Beast of the federation, Brock Lesnar. Obviously, after Day One, the next...
WWE
FanSided

Drew McIntyre on whether he stayed in the WWE Title picture too long

Since beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, SmackDown star Drew McIntyre has presided as WWE’s lead babyface. Through the 311 days that comprised his two reigns as champion, McIntyre helmed the Raw brand through the rough stretches of the empty arena/Thunderdome era, producing good matches and carrying himself like the top star the company viewed him as.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Drew McIntyre Believes Bron Breakker Is A Future Main Event Player

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of Rick Steiner, was working hard at the WWE Performance Center for months. He even appeared on NXT television as an extra as well. On the debut episode of NXT 2.0 in September, Rechsteiner got a new name as he is now known as Bron Breakker. His popularity only grows more each week at this point. Drew McIntyre has noticed the second-generation Superstar’s potential.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On The Challenges After Losing WWE Title, More

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on what challenges he faced after losing the WWE title, his feud with Bobby Lashley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the challenges he faced after losing the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Written Off WWE TV Due To Neck Issues

Drew McIntyre is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury. As noted, Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw McIntyre defeat Madcap Moss in singles action. WWE later ran a backstage segment where Moss and Corbin attacked McIntyre during an interview. The attack ended with Moss and Corbin wrapping a chair around McIntyre’s neck, and then smashing it with a piece of lighting rig. WWE announced after the pay-per-view that McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions during the backstage attack. It was also noted that upon further evaluation by WWE medical staff, McIntyre will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. There was some speculation on this being a storyline injury announcement, but now we know that there is more to it.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Signature U.K. Show on Drew McIntyre’s 2022 Wish List

Drew McIntyre knows exactly how he plans to start the new year. “Hopefully Madcap Moss didn’t indulge too much last night,” McIntyre says, referring to his opponent at Saturday night’s Day 1 pay-per-view. “I’m bringing my size-14 boot straight for his face to celebrate New Year’s Day.”
WWE

