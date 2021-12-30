ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Report: Miro Recently Suffering From Injury

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Miro has not wrestled since the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13, and word now, via Fightful Select, is that he has been working with a hamstring injury. This is...

