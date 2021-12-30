ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

BOYS WIN OVER HBC

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe C-team comes away with a victory defeating HBC’s C-team in a barn burner 32-29. Turnovers and rebounding plagued the boys at times, but solid defense, ball movement, and free throws were key to the win. Hudson Schryvers led the Rebels with 10 points, Gavin Gillette had 8, both Dylan Kluis...

