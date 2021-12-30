BOYS WIN OVER HBC

FIRST HALF – The Bearcats came out and were able to score the first four points of the game before a Storm three-pointer made it 4-3 Kittson County Central. The Bearcats then scored the next six points to build a 10-3 lead with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half. Stephen-Argyle continued to battle back the rest of the half, pulling within two points at 15-13 with 7 minutes remaining until halftime. The teams then traded a few baskets until a couple of scores from the Bearcats made it 22-17. The Storm then proceeded to go on a 6-0 scoring run to take their first lead of the night at 23-22 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the first half. Five points during the run were from Shay Setterholm getting his first career varsity start. “He had a great game tonight. I love to see that as a coach because he is the kind of guy that is the first one in the gym and one of the last ones to leave,” said Storm Head Coach Nevin Lubarski. “It was a fun night for him. We had a lot of guys that stepped up tonight, and he was certainly one of them.” The Bearcats responded with a three, and after another Setterholm basket, the game was tied at 25-25. Each team added one more score and went into the locker room tied at 27-27. Stephen-Argyle was led by William McGlynn in the first half with 10 points, and Braden Faken led Kittson County Central with 13 first-half points.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO