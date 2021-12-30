ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMMUNITY TRANSIT FARES RETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC RATES IN JANUARY

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has been living with the pandemic and its effects for two years, and in many ways, they seem the longest two years in history. Things are returning to a regular rhythm, though. For Community Transit, that means some of the COVID-19 changes are here to stay, but reduced fare...

Marshall Independent

Transit bus fares will go back to old rates

MARSHALL — The COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of changes for local transit, including a temporary reduction in bus fares. While not everything for Community Transit is back to normal yet, the reduced fares will be ending Friday. “All of our previous fare collection procedures and costs are...
MARSHALL, MN
beverlypress.com

Bus riders reminded about return of fares

Metro is reminding riders that fare collection will resume on buses throughout Los Angeles County on Monday, Jan. 10. Metro suspended fare collection and implemented rear door boarding-only during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mask wearing will continue to be required on Metro buses and trains and front door boarding-only will also resume on Jan. 10.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit service fare-free on New Year’s Eve

Pierce Transit announcement. Rides on Pierce Transit buses and SHUTTLE paratransit vehicles, as well as two of the agency’s on-demand Runner services will be fare-free Dec. 31, 2021. Pierce Transit is joining several other transit agencies around the region in offering fare-free service on New Year’s Eve, providing a safe and accessible transportation option to people who are traveling around the region that day and into the evening.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KEYC

Bus fare returning for True Transit riders

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties who use the public transportation system, True Transit, have been able to ride the bus fare-free since April of 2020 due to COVID-19, but that is now about to change. Starting Jan. 3, in-town rides will...
NICOLLET, MN
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

FAA Warns COVID-19, Weather, & Seasonal Traffic Will Likely Result In Travel Delays

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days. Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement: “Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.” The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.” The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

Holiday air travel nears pre-pandemic levels

SEATTLE — Holiday travel nears pre-pandemic levels, as Omicron-fueled COVID cases continue to surge. According to AAA, an estimated 53 million Americans will travel for the holiday, that’s up 13% from 2020. Nationwide, TSA is screening more than 2 million flyers a day. At Seattle Tacoma International Airport,...
SEATTLE, WA
iebusinessdaily.com

ONT gets close to pre-pandemic passenger count

Ontario International Airport accommodated 475,502 travelers in November, nearly reaching its pre-pandemic numbers for the next-to-last month of the year. The airport also surpassed four million passengers for the year, as passenger traffic rose 123 percent year-over-year and got within five percent of November 2019’s pre-pandemic count, according to data released last week by the Ontario International Airport Authority.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAW

USDA extends deadline to apply for pandemic support for certified organic and transitioning operations

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program. The program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. The deadline to apply for...
MADISON, WI
The Progress-Index

Petersburg Area Transit bus service is affected by snowy conditions. Here's what to expect.

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Area Transit said Tuesday it will follow its "inclement weather protocol" for bus service, meaning that some routes will have to be altered until snow-related road conditions improve.  Most of the service interruptions involve not taking the buses down the side streets they normally would follow. Some routes are offering partial service, meaning they will not have the usual number of vehicles out on the road. ...
PETERSBURG, VA
Canyon News

Fare Collection Will Resume On Metro Buses On January 10

WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that Metro will resume collecting fares on buses across Los Angeles County starting Monday, January 10, 2022. Metro suspended fare collection during the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hollywood indicated in a press release alerting qualifying seniors and residents with disabilities to apply for...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KKTV

Holiday travel expected to near pre-pandemic levels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel in the final days of 2021 as concerns rise surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which would bring end-of-year travel numbers near 2019′s numbers. According to AAA, more than one million of those travelers will drive,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

