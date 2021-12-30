ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aisling Bea's partner explored as she appears on I Literally Just Told You

By Helen Williams
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Carr is hosting a brand new game show on Channel 4 in 2021 – I Literally Just Told You – where players are quizzed on things that have happened during the game. December 30th sees a celebrity episode of the show air which features contestants Lorraine Kelly, Alex Horne, Aisling...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

realitytitbit.com

What happened to Sarah Beeny's mansion, where does she live now?

Property expert Sarah Beeny is probably best known for appearing on TV shows such as Property Snakes and Ladders, The Wright Stuff, How to Live Mortgage Free with Sarah Beeny and Property Ladder. In 2020, she has a new TV show which focuses on her own house, rather than other peoples’.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Is Noella from RHOC still married, how many husbands has she had?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially back on December 1st 2021. The longest-running series in the franchise kicked off its 16th season with newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong in the cast. The release of season 16 also brought with it returning housewife Heather Dubrow!. It’s highly unlikely...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
realitytitbit.com

Why the new Queer Eye theme song is the perfect change for season 6

Queer Eye is back on Netflix after a whole year and a half! Queer Eye fans have been waiting patiently for season 6 to be relaesed and finally, it is set to drop on December 31st, 2021. While many aspects of the show are set to be the same, such...
MUSIC
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Celebrity#Channel 4#Irish#Lamda#Ig
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Joe Gatto's wife Bessy as couple 'amicably' spit?

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto has confirmed he has stepped away from his role on comedy series after a decade. The comedian announced the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday as he revealed he was leaving the series to focus on his family life following his separation from wife Bessy.
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jethro death: Cornwall-based comedian dies of Covid-19, aged 73

Cornwall-based comedian Jethro has died of Covid-19, aged 73.The news was announced on his Facebook page this morning, with his management stating: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.”His management continued: “Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be...
PUBLIC HEALTH

