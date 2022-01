The Miami Dolphins are the first NFL team to follow a seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak in the same season, but it is not the first time this year they made a dramatic move downward only to quickly pop back up again. They also did it in March, when they traded back from the third pick in the draft to No. 12 and then dealt a 2022 first-round pick to climb back up the board into the sixth slot.

