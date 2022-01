The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles have been out for over a year, but getting your hands on one is still proving to be incredibly difficult. One of the main reasons, as you may know, is the well-documented semiconductor shortage that has effectively prevented Sony and Microsoft from building as many consoles as they would actually like to sell. There's also the issue of scalpers and internet conmen taking advantage of scarce supplies to boost their own wallets. It's all pretty gross.

