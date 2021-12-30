ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

CDTA enhances COVID-19 safety measures for employees and customers

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The CDTA has announced that all buses are now equipped with a commercial-grade air purification system that uses Photohydroionization (PHI-Cell®) technology to clean the air. This technology said officials along with normal, daily deep clean disinfectant procedures will offer the highest quality of disinfectant for Operators and passengers.

According to United Safety and Survivability Corporation which produces this device eliminates over 99% of germs, microbes, viruses, bacteria, and volatile organic compounds in the air and on surfaces, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Officials say this type of technology has been used in the medical community for decades.

In addition, CTDA said customers can also access contactless payment options with the navigator mobile application that offers a variety of fare products, real-time schedule information, and trip planning. Real-time occupancy data is now available on all fixed-route buses.

Customers can check bus arrival times and view the vehicle capacity prior to boarding, with color-coded indicators: not crowded (blue), some crowding (yellow), or crowded (red). Customers can also view this information on CDTA’s website.

All customers are required to wear a mask while riding with CDTA as part of the federal mask mandate in order to keep customers, operators, and the public safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. CDTA has also installed protective barriers in the operator compartment during the summer of 2020 on all buses. The barriers are designed to protect operators and improve the safety and security of the entire system.

