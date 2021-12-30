ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans activate Nate Davis off COVID-19 list among 4 roster moves

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans made a total of four roster moves on Thursday, the biggest of which included the activation of right guard Nate Davis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davis, who was placed on the list this past Saturday, returned to practice on Thursday and is now eligible to suit up in the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

In addition, the Titans also moved cornerback Caleb Farley from the COVID-19 list back to Injured Reserve. Farley suffered a torn ACL in Week 6 and is out for the season.

Tennessee now has nine players left on the COVID-19 list in wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, defensive lineman Denico Autry, linebacker Jayon Brown, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, cornerback Buster Skrine, and practice squad cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and wide receiver Cody Hollister.

Tennessee made two moves on the practice squad, also, signing offensive lineman Paul Adams and defensive back Shyheim Carter.

