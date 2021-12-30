ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, GA

Worth County Adds Another Giant To Georgia Deer Records

By John N. Felsher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorth County was recently in the news with a giant road-killed buck that grossed 174 inches and hurt the feelings of quite a few local hunters who had been hunting him. Another Worth County buck, this one scoring near 190, was recently killed, but thankfully this one was taken by a...

Related
chronicle-express.com

Wounded Veteran deer hunt in Yates County

MIDDLESEX — December 9, New York State DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement supported the third annual Wounded Veteran Deer Hunt hosted by Wounded Warriors in Action and the Naples Veterans of Foreign Wars. The event, held in Middlesex, was planned in part by Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Captain...
Kait 8

Deer with CWD found in Randolph County

DALTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A white-tailed deer harvested in Randolph County during the recent modern gun deer hunt season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Friday. In a media release, AGFC said the deer was harvested just south of the Missouri border...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
montanadailygazette.com

Blaine County: 5 Deer Shot and Left- including fawns

GREAT FALLS — Five white-tailed deer were shot and left to waste near Cleveland south of Chinook in Blaine County, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, FWP game warden Haden Hussey received a call about a dead deer on the Nick Faber Ranch, which is about two miles southwest of the intersection of Cleveland Road and Peoples Creek Road.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
Outsider.com

Louisiana Hunter Bags Monster Buck From Back Porch

A hunter in Concordia Parish, Louisiana has managed to bag an impressive buck right from his own yard. The deer weighed 270 pounds and had 17 points. The hunter originally decided to hunt on his own property after hunting leases along the Mississippi River were too expensive. The delta area of the river in Louisiana is known for the whitetail deer that live there.
LOUISIANA STATE
bowhunter.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: 13-Foot Monster Gator Crashes Georgia Hunter’s Forest Deer Hunt

We’ve all seen footage of giant alligators in or near the water. But have you ever spotted a gator in a thick forest? This Georgia deer hunter has. Apparently alligators look even more like dinosaurs when you put them in the middle of the forest. These ancient archosaurs are indeed relatives of the mighty dinosaurs themselves and continue to shock us feeble humans millions of years after they first evolved on this wild planet.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

West Virginia Bowhunter Tags 220-Inch Plus Ohio Buck

Jamie Ferguson's legendary non-typical November kill features a tale that is just as classic. “And this is where it kind of gets a little interesting!”. When you hear lines like that, you know you’re in for an incredible story, and the tale of the Proctorville Legend — a giant buck roaming the Lawrence County area of southern Ohio — is absolutely that. From start to finish, it’s a yarn that’s nothing short of amazing!
ANIMALS
wtva.com

Deer disease detected in Warren County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been detected in Warren County. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 30. The buck was reported in mid-December. It was found approximately four miles north of Vicksburg. Laboratory testing is necessary for...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Outdoor Life

North Carolina Mountain Buck Could Be the New State Non-Typical Record

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Hunter spots massive 13-foot alligator roaming through woods

MACON, Ga. - A hunter in Georgia got a huge surprise – literally – when he was out looking for deer and came across a gigantic alligator strolling through the woods!. According to Georgia Outdoor News, the bowhunter spotted the 13-foot alligator stomping through the woods like a dinosaur in Macon County.
ANIMALS
echo-pilot.com

Hunters find monster-size antlers during rifle deer season

With Pennsylvania’s two-week rifle season coming to a close, many hunters have found trophy deer across the commonwealth. Over the past two weeks, sportsmen and sportswomen have been keeping taxidermists and butchers busy with their bucks of a lifetime. Here are just a few of the many success stories.
LIFESTYLE
Click10.com

Wild Florida: Cameras spotted Panthers mating in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – It was a rare sight, their paths crossed during a walk on a trail in Babcock Ranch Preserve in Charlotte County. Two Florida panthers were captured by a remote trail camera, mating in late August. Florida Fish and Wildlife researchers are happy about the discovery...
FLORIDA STATE

