City of Tulsa Holiday Trash Disposal; New Year’s Closings

Following the Christmas holiday, Tulsa residents needing to dispose of live Christmas trees do not have to worry about them fitting in the gray trash cart.

In December and January, residents may put live trees at the curb (no need to remove ornamentation) on their primary collection day. Trees need to be cut into 4-foot sections to fit into the hopper of the refuse trucks.

Live trees can also be dropped off at the City’s mulch site where they will be turned into mulch. ALL decorations (including tinsel) must be removed before they can be accepted. The mulch site is located at 2100 N. 145th E. Ave.

Mulch site hours this week include:

Monday - Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Open

Friday: Closed for New Year's Eve

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Open

Sunday: noon- 5 p.m. – Open

Residents throwing away artificial trees must put them in the gray trash cart.

New Year’s Closings

City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday.

Despite these closures, public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water – (918) 596-9488, and sewer – (918) 586-6999.

Trash service will not operate on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Trash will be collected on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Customers whose trash is picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be switched to Wednesday and Friday for the holiday week.

The City’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed Dec. 31. It will be open on New Year’s Day - Jan. 1, 2022, resuming its usual schedule of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., excluding City holidays.

The Household Pollutant Collection Facility, 4502 S. Galveston Ave., will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The facility will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m.

The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., remains closed until further notice for proactive measures to stop the spread of canine distemper virus.

Oxley Nature Center’s interpretive building will be open Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1, 2022. The trails will, however, be open during Mohawk Park hours: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily. Redbud Valley Nature Preserve is still closed until spring 2022.

All other Tulsa Parks community centers will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022, as well as the Sunday after New Year’s Day. Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open Dec. 31, but closed Jan. 1. The Tulsa Zoo will be open on Jan. 1.

Tulsa Transit will provide Saturday level bus service on Dec. 31, and no bus service on Jan. 1, 2022.

-- ### --