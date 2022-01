This week my cousin Jake and I say goodbye to Verdansk with one last game on Call of Duty Warzone! We try to get one more win before the map changes over to Caldera!. We sit down with Davenport University! Head Coach Colin Graham talks to us about Davenports amazing program, their National Title win in CS:GO and what it will take continue to make this program a success! Colin is a very motivated man and when you hear his story you will think the same thing!

