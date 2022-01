JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown arrested two people Wednesday in connection to a brutal assault and a road rage incident from last week. One of the suspects goes by the nickname “Bad News.” Video of the assault is hard to watch, but police say it ultimately helped officers track down the two suspects. “This was a horrific attack,” one man said. Jenkintown police have identified two suspects as 37-year-old Charles Woodson and 25-year-old September Wingfield. Both are from the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia. Cellphone video from last Thursday shows the two dragging a woman out of her car on Old York Road...

JENKINTOWN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO