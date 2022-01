My cousin by marriage was a catalogue model before the advent of online shopping put most catalogues out of business. She was a size zero, more or less, and her figure the envy of all we considerably chubbier relatives. But a few years ago, we stopped seeing her at family gatherings. She was always gave a reason but none seemed credible until we learned that she hardly ever left home at all. The reason? She was embarrassed to be seen in public. She had gained a hundred-plus pounds on a medication she was taking and felt it destroyed her life as she knew it.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO