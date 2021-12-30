ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Teva Planning Swift Appeal of Opioid Judgement in New York

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeva Pharmaceuticals will appeal a potential $1.5 billion judgment against the company in the state of New York for its alleged role in the opioid epidemic. The company said it is preparing a “swift appeal” and also plans to pursue a mistrial in the case. Today, a...

Journal Record

New York jury holds drugmaker Teva liable in opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) – Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals contributed to the opioid crisis, a New York jury has ruled. The jury’s finding was one of few verdicts so far returned in thousands of lawsuits nationwide over the painkillers. A separate trial will follow to determine what Teva will have...
Benzinga

Teva Suffers Loss In New York's Opioid Trial

A jury in Suffolk County State Supreme Court found Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) contributed to New York's opioid epidemic. Next, the court will hold another trial to determine how much Teva should pay. "Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others misled the American people about the true dangers of opioids,...
UPI News

Teva Pharmaceuticals found liable for role in New York opioid epidemic

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A New York jury on Thursday found that Teva Pharmaceuticals contributed to opioid addiction and deaths in New York state. The ruling marks the conclusion of a case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in March 2019 against six opioid manufacturers and their affiliates, four opioid distributors and members of the Sackler family.
10 Biggest Novel Drug Approvals of 2021

By the end of November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported there had been 46 novel drug approvals for the year, and that was just for new chemical entities, not including previously approved drugs authorized for new indications. A few more have been added in December, including AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a prophylaxis against COVID-19 and Calliditas Therapeutics’ TARPEYO for the treatment of proteinuria associated with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). This article looks at the 10 biggest drug approvals. “Biggest” doesn’t necessarily mean the drugs will have the highest sales – although some will. They are notable for a variety of different reasons, such as being the first drug approved for an indication, fulfilling an unmet medical need, or being the first of its type to be approved for an indication.
Reuters

Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court trial...
The Jewish Press

Jury Finds Teva Pharmaceuticals Contributed to Opioid Crisis

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that a Suffolk County jury held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis in the state after deliberations that began December 14. The state attorney general’s office said Teva was found to have played a role in...
biospace.com

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application (NDA) for AMX0035 for the Treatment of ALS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its New Drug Application (NDA) for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate (PB) and taurursodiol (TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine)) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The FDA has granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for AMX0035 of June 29, 2022, the target date by which the FDA intends to complete its review and take action on the NDA. The Agency noted that it is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application. Amylyx additionally is preparing to submit an Expanded Access Program (EAP) to the FDA for launch in the United States in the coming months for patients who are ineligible for participation in the global Phase 3 PHOENIX clinical trial.
informnny.com

New York’s Hemp Plan approved by USDA

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State’s Hemp Plan has received federal approval. On Tuesday, State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Hemp Program Plan was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. According to Commissioner...
biospace.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Receives 180 Days of Marketing Exclusivity for Recently Approved Vasopressin

“We are delighted that we have maintained our 180 days of marketing exclusivity for vasopressin, a product that we believe will offer an important A-rated therapeutic equivalent product to Vasostrict. 2022 will be an exciting period for us with our upcoming launch of vasopressin, as well as our launch of PEMFEXY™, beginning on February 1, 2022,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle.
biospace.com

AVROBIO Drops Fabry Disease Focus for More Lucrative Pipeline

AVROBIO is switching priorities in 2022 away from its Fabry disease program and into its other more lucrative clinical-stage projects. In a statement, the gene therapy company said that it is no longer prioritizing Fabry disease-related activities due mostly to the challenging regulatory environment and market for the disease. AVROBIO also recently found that its Phase II clinical study into FAB-GT patients would need to be extended for a much longer period.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers

 Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis for the 2022 legislative session Monday and have a host of pre-filed bills to review. The session officially opens on Jan. 12 and among the bills, the House and Senate will discuss pertain to cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation for front-line workers with COVID-19, election finance issues, and unemployment compensation fraud. […] The post Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
biospace.com

Spero, CStone Among First to Score NDA Approvals This Year

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new drug applications today. The health regulator gave Spero Therapeutics' tebipenem HBr oral tablets priority review designation and confirmed its New Drug Application (NDA) for substantive review for the treatment of adults diagnosed with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). The decision is based on positive data from the Phase III ADAPT-PO trial, which demonstrated oral tebipenem HBr's effectiveness versus intravenous ertapenem for cUTI and acute pyelonephritis in adult patients.
