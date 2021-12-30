ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

High-resolution lab experiments show how cells ‘eat’

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new study shows how cell membranes curve to create the “mouths” that allow the cells to consume things that surround them. “Just like our eating habits basically shape anything in our body, the way cells ‘eat’ matters for the health of the cells,” said Comert Kural, associate...

www.eurekalert.org

EurekAlert

‘Cryobioprinting’ serves up towers of frozen cells

A new technique takes bioprinting — in which an ink of cells is printed, layer by layer, to form a structure — to a whole new, and icy level. Investigators from the Zhang lab at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a technology that they term “cryobioprinting,” a method that uses a bioink embedded with cells to print frozen, complex structures that can be easily stored for later use. The team introduced cryobioprinting in a paper recently published in Matter and further described how to apply the technology to muscular tissue engineering in a paper just published in Advanced Materials.
HEALTH
Discover Mag

Brain Scientists Probe the Mechanisms Behind Self-Identity

Occasionally, when I’m emerging from the depths of a long sleep, it takes me a few seconds to orient myself. With the first beams of light that hit my retina, and the sound of my cat begging for breakfast, comes the realization that this is my room, and that I am me. Like a jolt of lighting, I’m thrust back into the skin of a drummer, science enthusiast and curry consumer.
MENTAL HEALTH
EurekAlert

Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

Climate change is causing rapid warming in the arctic and tropical regions where natural wetland store large pools of carbon and emit methane. As climate continues to warm, there is widespread concern that wetland methane emissions will increase and contribute even more to atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate change. Since 2007, atmospheric methane concentrations have increased at rapid rates, with 2020 having the largest observed methane increase since systematic measurements began. The precise causes are difficult to quantify because methane is emitted from a diverse number of natural and human-activities, and the removal of methane is from complex chemical processes. Here, using new data on methane stable isotopes, combined with thousands of potential emissions scenarios, a new study confirms that emissions from anthropogenic sources, including agriculture, landfill/waste, and fossil fuel industry, are clearly the driver for the renewed rise of the potent greenhouse gas since 2007, while global wetlands play a minor role with a contribution of less than 20%.
AGRICULTURE
EurekAlert

Leveraging space to advance stem cell science and medicine

LOS ANGELES — The secret to producing large batches of stem cells more efficiently may lie in the near-zero gravity conditions of space. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai have found that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth by facilitating the rapid mass production of stem cells.
LOS ANGELES, CA
