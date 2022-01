Changes in cell morphology in both the central cornea and limbal areas may signal LSCD. Click image to enlarge. Limbal stem cells (LSCs), located in the limbus of the eye, serve to protect the cornea and help maintain homeostasis of the epithelium, which is vital for visual function. If these cells are not functioning properly as a result of genetic mutation, inflammation or trauma, the culprit is likely LSC deficiency (LSCD), characterized by clinical findings such as stippling or granular fluorescein staining of the metaplastic/conjunctival epithelium.

