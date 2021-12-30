Brother of Washington Football Team's Montez Sweat fatally shot

Tragedy has struck the Washington Football Team again.

The brother of defensive lineman Montez Sweat was shot and killed Tuesday in Henrico County, Virginia.

The incident comes a week after a passenger in a car driven by DB and special teams player Deshazor Everett died in an accident.

Anthony R. Sweat, 27, died after being hit during a shooting incident at an apartment complex.

Per WTVR.com:

A man said he witnessed at least two men fleeing the scene as he and an off-duty VCU Police officer who was in the area ran toward a man shot multiple times in the back grass yard of a West End apartment home “He started CPR on him,” the man remembered. “And I just kind of gripped his hand and held onto him, but it was kind of already too late.”

Coach Ron Rivera said the team was there for Montez Sweat.

“It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families. But here in the facility we try to make sure that players understand that we are here for them,” Rivera said. “We do have a team sports psychologist – and she’s available.”

In the Everett incident, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas died after the car the DB was driving left a roadway and struck several trees. That took place in Loudon County. Everett was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.