WILMINGTON, Del.- Gov. John Carney issued a new state of emergency for Delaware effective Monday, Jan. 3, to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. “We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in our hospital facilities,” said Carney. “The best thing Delawareans can do to support those frontline health care workers is to remain vigilant – and do what works. After two years of this pandemic, we all know what to do. Mask up in public places to protect yourself and vulnerable family members. Get your vaccine. And get a booster if you’re eligible. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO