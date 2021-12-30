Grand Larceny - 2800 Block of Crusader Circle

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – On December 29, 2021, at 0519 hours, a citizen called in to report suspicious behavior in the 2800 block of Crusader Circle. The caller observed what they believed to be two individuals, a male and a female, breaking into unoccupied trailers. Upon the officers’ arrival, a vehicle was observed leaving the scene which was occupied by two individuals that matched the physical description provided by the complainant. The officers conducted a traffic stop and observed property belonging to Beach Motorsports in plain view.

The occupants of the vehicle, Christopher Deschaine (M/40) and Adrian Cross (F/28), were taken into custody without incident. At the conclusion of the investigation Deschaine was charged with Grand Larceny. Cross was charged with the Possession of a Controlled Substance and Grand Larceny.

Detectives on this case were able to link the suspects to three additional Grand Larceny investigations where charges were obtained.