Virginia Beach, VA

Grand Larceny - 2800 Block of Crusader Circle

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – On December 29, 2021, at 0519 hours, a citizen called in to report suspicious behavior in the 2800 block of Crusader Circle. The caller observed what they believed to be two individuals, a male and a female, breaking into unoccupied trailers. Upon the officers’ arrival, a vehicle was observed leaving the scene which was occupied by two individuals that matched the physical description provided by the complainant. The officers conducted a traffic stop and observed property belonging to Beach Motorsports in plain view.

The occupants of the vehicle, Christopher Deschaine (M/40) and Adrian Cross (F/28), were taken into custody without incident. At the conclusion of the investigation Deschaine was charged with Grand Larceny. Cross was charged with the Possession of a Controlled Substance and Grand Larceny.

Detectives on this case were able to link the suspects to three additional Grand Larceny investigations where charges were obtained.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

