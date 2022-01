We are at the time of the year where we turn the page on what has been written, and set our eyes on the new, unaccomplished goals that we want to achieve. With our finances so tightly intertwined into our lives and wellbeing, it is tough to imagine a better resolution than building a solid financial foundation. This can be a daunting task, but with a carefully laid out game plan and proper execution, it can lead to wealth, prosperity, and a sense of peace. Getting your financial house in order requires diligent budgeting, emergency savings, eliminating debt, and investing for the future. The steps outlined below are intended to serve as a roadmap on how to begin.

