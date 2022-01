“As an artist, it felt like some kind of cross between a forced retirement and a sort of spiritual imprisonment,” said Maestro David Wroe, who leads the New Jersey Festival Orchestra, as he explained what it felt like for him during the pandemic. “For artists and people who are doing this profession as a vocation, it’s part of our psyche; part of our existence. For that to be taken away from us… for me, it was like being in the wilderness for a year and a half.”

